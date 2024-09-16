When Jim Carrey Responded to Strange MAGA Conspiracy Theory That Claimed He’s Joe Biden

Earlier, Jim Carrey portrayed President Joe Biden on the satirical television show Saturday Night Live but stepped down in 2020. Carrey was the third actor to portray Biden on the show, after Woody Harrelson and the show’s alum Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, in a rather strange event, a woman who was interviewed by Jason Selvig in 2022 stated that Biden is indeed dead and fellow actors use actual Biden masks to replace him.

The video shared by Selvig shows the woman saying, “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask. I mean there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point. And when he fell up the stairs going on the airplane, I myself think that that was Jim Carrey. I heard that he was one of them." When asked for more details, she said that Carrey’s repeated stumbling up the stairs was quite silly. She also mentioned James Woods, the two-time Oscar nominee, in her explanation, as noted by Forbes.

She said, “And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people." Carrey also responded to the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account by writing, “Oh dear.” Several other X users also criticized the woman as one person wrote, "This Just Actually Only Strengthens My Whole Totally Irreversible Determination To Just Actually NEVER👎🏻NEVER👎🏻Be A Donald Trump Supporter Ever So So Much More & I’m Actually Saying This From In Australia🇦🇺🇦🇺!!" Another X user claimed, "Wow, we have such a serious problem that needs a solution. They'll never get better on their own."

A third X user said, "Good Lord...she saw Jim Carrey play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. Now she thinks Jim and James Woods are running around in Joe Biden masks...I think we may need funding for more mental healthcare." Another person with a similar statement wrote, "No one told me that there are really people who believe that Jim Carrey is one of many stand-ins for Joe Biden wearing a mask and pretending to be president. These people saw Jim Carrey on SNL and believe it was an admission of some grand conspiracy." Meanwhile, Carrey himself chose to step down from his role as Biden on SNL, according to a source close to the show.

As reported by CNN, Carrey said, "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s***. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" When the show revealed in September that Carrey would be taking on the role of Biden, it was surprising for everyone. He also drew considerable attention and highlighted his comedic skills. However, it received mixed reviews, with some critics feeling that Carrey's take on Biden fell short despite his talent.