When Jennifer Lopez Said Salma Hayek 'Lied' About Getting a Role in 'Selena': "It Makes Me Laugh"

Jennifer Lopez's resurfaced 1998 interview is causing a stir on social media, as the candid conversation reveals her unfiltered thoughts on her fellow actresses and sheds light on the early days of her career. The interview, originally published by Movieline, has gained renewed attention after Twitter user Jason Chen shared screenshots from it, sparking discussions about JLo's perspectives on her contemporaries.

According to InStyle, in the unearthed interview, Lopez discussed her position at what she termed "the bottom of the A-list of actresses." She candidly expressed her opinions about prominent actresses of the time, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Cameron Diaz. Regarding Hayek, Lopez noted the stark differences in their career trajectories, "We're in two different realms. She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does," she said about Hayek. "I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered Selena, which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing. Columbia offered me the choice of Fools Rush In or Anaconda, but I chose the fun B-movie because the Fools script wasn't strong enough."

Lopez revealed a sense of skepticism about Paltrow's work, stating, "Tell me what she's been in?" This comment is particularly intriguing considering that Paltrow would go on to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love the following year. Lopez also shared her thoughts on Winona Ryder, describing her as cute and talented but admitting she was "never a big fan."

Cameron Diaz, known for her role in My Best Friend's Wedding, received mixed feedback from Lopez. She praised Diaz's beauty and presence but expressed a desire for Diaz to have pursued more substantial roles, stating, "I just wish she would have done more with." Even Madonna, a renowned performer, didn't escape Lopez's candid commentary. While she acknowledged Madonna's prowess on stage, Lopez was critical of her acting skills, noting the importance of respecting the craft of acting.

The interview also delved into pay parity, a topic that has since become a major conversation in Hollywood. Lopez discussed her negotiation experiences during the making of the 1998 film Out of Sight, in which she co-starred with George Clooney.

She boldly declared her aspiration to earn as much as or more than Demi Moore and George Clooney, shedding light on the gender pay gap that existed even then.

Reflecting on her prolific roles at the time, Lopez's confidence shone through as she declared herself fearless and capable of taking on any kind of role. This sentiment has come full circle, as she currently garners Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers.

The resurfacing of this interview offers a glimpse into Jennifer Lopez's early career mindset and her unapologetic stance on her peers and the industry. As the conversation surrounding gender equality, diversity, and authenticity continues to evolve in Hollywood, JLo's candid remarks from the past provide valuable insight into the entertainment landscape of the late 1990s.

