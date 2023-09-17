When Jennifer Lopez Impersonated Her Once Best Friend Rihanna on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live is known to come up with excellent performances from talented celebrity guests; in 2010, Jennifer Lopez nailed it while channeling Rihanna. In a parody of the Rihanna song We Are The World, Lopez performed identically to the Diamond hitmaker while wearing a short, cropped blonde wig and a chic space jacket. The On the Floor songstress sang: "There comes a time - er - when we heed a certain call - eh - when the world must come together as one." Lopez also displayed her sense of humor by crooning about ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while referring to his butler: "He was the fella who held the umbrella for P Diddy..." Rihanna's 2010 outing in June in New York served as the inspiration for Lopez's outfit for the evening.

As reported by Daily Mail, she continued to drop in a few 'ella... ella... ellas' from one of Rihanna's biggest hits, Umbrella. The show's many comedians, some of whom were dressed as celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Shakira, and Willie Nelson, joined Lopez for the fun skit. As per EOnline, Rihanna and Lopez were once close friends, so much so that in 2016 the Don't Stop the Music songstress had gifted Lopez a pair of special edition navy boots from her design collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. The Barbadian beauty had also included a handwritten note calling Jennifer "the baddest," adding, "Because I know you're gonna wear them better than me!!!"

The Jenny from the Block singer had loved the thigh-high boots so much that she ended up flaunting them in her hit music video Ain't Your Mama. Rihanna had supported the move back then on her Instagram with a special message: "Thanks for the support! I'm having such a f--king moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!!!" In March 2015, Lopez exclusively told E! News, "I'm a huge Rihanna fan…and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet." When asked if she would ever do a duet with the Grammy winner, Lopez replied, "Absolutely! Who wouldn't?!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

All of that vanished when Rihanna unfollowed Lopez on Instagram in 2016 when she suspected that her bestie was having an affair with her ex-Drake. Drake and Rihanna had a summer fling in 2016 which was super casual, the two split later in the year. As per Vanity Fair, Drake and Lopez had been spending time together while in L.A. and Las Vegas, where Lopez performed in a show, and they were also collaborating on a music project together.

It is reported that both shared the same picture of themselves sharing a couch without any caption on Instagram back then. Thus giving rise to speculations that they were dating each other right after Drake split from Rihanna. Since that time, Lopez and Rihanna have never been on the same page, and the Rude Boy singer still despises her former closest friend.

