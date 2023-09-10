Everyone needs a friend like Courtney Cox! Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her athletic physique and her quintessential California beauty. Her commitment to maintaining a fit and active lifestyle is evident, and even at the age of fifty, she arguably boasts a level of fitness that surpasses that of many women half her age. Although she has chosen not to disclose her workout regimen, it's reasonable to assume that cycling plays a role in her fitness routine. To show her support for Aniston, Courteney Cox, one of her closest friends, once presented Aniston with an exceptionally lavish gift that could easily compete with any gift from a boyfriend or spouse.

Actress Jennifer Aniston and honoree Courteney Cox Arquette attend the 2010 Crystal + Lucy Awards: A New Era at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 1, 2010 in Century City, California. | Image Source: Getty Images

Also Read: When Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Revisited Their Iconic 'Friends' Scene

According to reports, Aniston had discussed her interest in cycling as a fitness activity with Cox. Shortly after hearing this, Cox surprised Aniston with a Chanel bicycle worth approximately twelve thousand dollars.

As per a source with insider knowledge, as reported by Digital Spy: "Jennifer said she wanted to start bike riding because it's such good exercise. So Courteney sent her the new, ultra-chic Chanel bicycle. Courteney only sent Jennifer the bike two weeks ago but she already loves it! She goes out riding all the time." The bicycle boasts eight-speed capabilities, has a weight of 36 pounds, and includes a stylish quilted leather seat and a saddlebag adorned with the iconic Chanel 'CC' logo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

In the popular show, Monica (played by Cox) and Rachel (played by Aniston) had been childhood best friends before they reconnected in their mid-20s. In contrast, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston's real-life friendship blossomed when they were cast on the show. Their bond swiftly transitioned from being colleagues to friends, and eventually, they became inseparable best friends. Their connection has endured as a significant and enduring part of each other's lives, extending well beyond the conclusion of "Friends."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Confirmed She Had a Crush on David Schwimmer During ‘Friends’: "Was Reciprocated"

Almost three decades later, Cox and Aniston remain the closest of friends, regularly sharing snapshots of their adventures on Instagram. Over the course of their 30-year friendship, they have unwaveringly supported each other through thick and thin, consistently expressing admiration for one another in interviews and across various social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Stole One of Monica's Dresses From ‘Friends’ Set: “I Still Wear It”

In March, Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her fellow Friends alum, Courteney Cox, as she posted on Instagram to celebrate Cox's 59th birthday. “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays, If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is, The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday" Aniston captioned a compilation of nostalgic pictures and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The Instagram carousel showcased various moments of the duo over the years, including a vintage photo of the friends sharing a kiss and snippets of them sharing laughter while working on their popular sitcom, Friends.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston and Her ‘Friends’ Character Rachel Green Had This Surprising Thing in Common

Matthew Perry Said Jennifer Aniston Reached Out to Him Most During His Battle With Alcohol Addiction