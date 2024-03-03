When Jennifer Aniston Received $5 Million as the Ambassador for This Middle Eastern Brand

Jennifer Aniston, well known for her iconic role as Rachel Green in the NBC television sitcom Friends, once bagged a multi-million-dollar endorsement. Back in 2015, as Aniston shot to fame with her ever-expanding career in showbiz, she added another feather in her cap with her noteworthy collaboration with a leading Middle Eastern airline. Aniston's partnership with Emirates Airlines made her more than a celebrity.

Boutros Boutros, the Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand of Emirates, confirmed the collaboration, stating, "We can confirm that we are working with Ms. Jennifer Aniston on a global digital and television campaign," in correspondence with Gulf News. Aniston joined the ranks of celebrities like Nicole Kidman, who endorsed Etihad Airlines, the second-largest UAE Airline from Hollywood catering to the Middle East banners.

Sources revealed to Page Six that Aniston had participated in a high-profile campaign for Emirates Airlines as part of the deal, commanding a hefty fee of $5 million. The campaign in both television and print media contributed to Aniston's increasing influence globally. An unnamed source cited by the New York Post further corroborated the development, affirming Aniston's involvement in the Emirates campaign and the significant compensation attached to it.

Boutros chose not to disclose specific contract details, instead indicating that further information regarding the campaign would be revealed in due time. Nonetheless, renowned for its innovative marketing initiatives, the airline previously secured a £30 million sponsorship deal and adorned the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth as part of a British sponsorship agreement. Utilizing American film stars in advertising is a common practice in the region. For instance, Kidman hails from Australia, and her journey from appearing in Australian films to becoming an international star is notable, especially with this airline deal.

In yet another instance, Turkish Airlines prominently featured Kevin Costner in their advertising campaigns for years. However, one of the most memorable instances of a beloved movie star endorsing a foreign product is Bill Murray's endorsement of the New York Bar at the Park Hyatt Tokyo.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, Aniston later embarked on a relationship with Justin Theroux, leading to an engagement in 2011. However, the couple mutually decided to part ways in 2018. Since then, Aniston has embraced single life, but recent speculation arose about her dating status after she was seen sporting a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Although the 55-year-old actress has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status, the public, and media have been captivated by the conspicuous display of the ring. According to The US Sun, Aniston disclosed in 2022 that she is open to the possibility of entering into a relationship once again, but nobody knows who the lucky man would be.