When Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Revisited Their Iconic 'Friends' Scene

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon first crossed paths on the set of the iconic '90s sitcom Friends. But their enduring friendship continues to live as years pass by. During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2019 the two celebrated actresses fondly reminisced their first meet with each other on the sets of the beloved sitcom. Witherspoon guest starred as Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green on Friends.

While discussing a series of fashion flashback photos, including one where their Friends characters sat face-to-face on the Central Perk couch, Aniston playfully inquired if Witherspoon remembered a particular line from that memorable scene. With a mischievous smile, Aniston, who portrayed Rachel, struggled to recall her line, prompting Witherspoon to lend a helping hand by whispering it in her ear.

Aniston then flawlessly reenacted her line, "You can't have Ross." In her role as Jill, Witherspoon responded humorously, "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy." The playful jokes made by the two highlighted their amazing relationship even after the finale season of the show. Reese Witherspoon had previously opened up about her first meeting with Jennifer Aniston in an interview for Harper's BAZAAR's November cover. She recalled their initial interaction on the set of Friends when she was just 23 years old and had recently become a mother. Witherspoon was nursing her baby, Ava, during breaks on set, which caught Aniston's attention.

"I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I'm pumping!'" Witherspoon said. She expressed her nervousness at the time but praised Aniston's warm and supportive demeanor, describing her as "so sweet" and marveling at her ability to perform in front of a live audience effortlessly. According to PEOPLE, their bond has remained special since that initial meeting, with Witherspoon sharing heartfelt admiration for Aniston's generosity, loyalty, and work ethic. She noted Aniston's ability to tackle her career with elegance and grace, a trait that continues to inspire her and countless other women.

In return, Aniston reciprocated the sentiment, "You are one of the most generous, kind, loving, thoughtful, concerned partners in crime, friends, one of the hardest-working women I have ever, ever encountered, and on top of it you have three stunning children and you have a life that is large and you do it with grace and elegance, and it inspires me and I know it inspires so many other women." Their mutual admiration and support for each other made them the most cherished celebrity friends in the industry. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship is a testament to the amazing female friendships in showbiz contrary to the narrative of catfights amongst female co-stars.

