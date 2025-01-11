Actor James Wood, who’s known for his fast-talking style and intense choice of roles on screen, has been an acclaimed actor with a successful career spanning decades. From evergreen roles and a series of awards to a crazy global fan following base, Wood has cemented his name as one of the greatest stars in Hollywood. However, the Gamchangers actor also has a strong political side to him, which can be seen through his active participation on X (formerly Twitter). Known for his relentless conservative views and unwavering support for President Donald Trump, check out what the actor had to say about Trump.

This should be at the top of every masthead of every newspaper in America. This is a Nobel Peace Prize truly earned. Congratulations, Mr. President. #Israel #UnitedArabEmirates #PeaceDeal https://t.co/fUvuDCM92R — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 13, 2020

According to a Reuters article shared by Woods, Israel and the United Arab Emirates had announced a peace agreement. In the accord, with which President Donald Trump assisted, Israel agreed to suspend its planned West Bank annexation. Following this, in a tweet referencing a Reuters article about the deal, Woods stated, “This should be at the top of every masthead of every newspaper in America. This is a Nobel Peace Prize truly earned. Congratulations, Mr. President.” James Woods had made a public plea for the president re-elect to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Announced in 2020, the Abraham Accords scored a solid diplomatic agreement promoted by the Trump administration. Under the terms of the accord, Israel agreed to suspend its plans for annexation in the West Bank, while the UAE became the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to standardize relations with Israel. This accord was widely seen as a significant step towards stability in the Middle East. The agreement was signed at the White House on September 15, 2020, and came into effect on January 5, 2021.

In recent news, Donald Trump achieved victory on November 6, 2025, securing votes in the majority of states across the country, which was also supported by James Wood. In another earlier instance, Woods posted on X and called “a rough individual.” He then added, “But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime.”

Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QlH3C74D1M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

“He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums,” continued the actor. Donald Trump replied back and said, “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you, James!” Moreover, when Trump won the 2020 elections, Woods took the opportunity to celebrate him online. “In historic affirmation of how desperately America has needed Donald Trump back in the White House, the Dow opens +1300 points,” Woods said. “May God bless America and may He protect President Trump!” he wrote.

Thank you, Mr. President. You (and America) are winning so much right now, I just couldn’t miss out on all the fun! Please keep making our beloved nation the greatest in history. #Trump2020Landslide https://t.co/JxBmTP3rKS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

As per Newscreek, Woods, who is quite vocal about his political opinions on X ( formerly Twitter) and is an ardent fan of President Trump and his party, also got suspended from Twitter. He reportedly tweeted: “‘If you try to kill the King, you better not miss.’ #HangThemAll.” These comments lead to a momentary ban. However, when the ban was lifted, Trump had tweeted about Wood’s Twitter return and the actor replied with a note of thanks.