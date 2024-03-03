When Jack Black Revealed Angelina Jolie’s Secret Pregnancy, Here's How She Paid Him Back

Hollywood is known for its tightly guarded secrets and celebrities' fierce protection of their privacy. However, when Jack Black unintentionally gave some tea about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt expecting twins, many speculated that the stars might never forgive him.

During promotions for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011, Black disclosed how Jolie reacted after he accidentally revealed the news of her pregnancy with twins. Black, known for his candid nature, had previously shared his own experiences openly, including his feelings of misery during the filming of Tropic Thunder. However, this time, his openness inadvertently led to revealing Jolie's secret.

In May 2008, Black and Jolie were interviewed together, discussing Kung Fu Panda. During the conversation with Today, Black made a seemingly innocent joke, addressing Jolie's impending motherhood while already having four children with Pitt.

However, it was Black's choice of the word "these" that hinted at Jolie expecting twins, sparking widespread speculation. Acknowledging the slip-up, Black recalled the moment, saying, "You were preggers, and I spilled the beans. And my wife, Tanya, was like, 'That is the most amazing maternity dress I've ever seen.'"

Saying further he revealed, "You had this gorgeous gown, and she was less preggers, but she had one on the way as well. And you're like, 'Oh, thanks.' And then, what do we get in the mail like the next week? That gown. You sent it over. It was one of the sweetest gifts of all time." Despite the accidental slip-up, Jolie responded with grace and kindness towards Black and his wife.

In July 2008, she gave birth to twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. While it was widely known that Jolie was expecting, the news of twins had never been confirmed until Black's slip-up.

View this post on Instagram

