On her show, Ellen DeGeneres has experienced a few very embarrassing situations. One was when Katy Perry came on her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Roar singer dropped by DeGeneres' program in 2017, not long after her grueling but private divorce, and it appears like DeGeneres completely forgot about Perry's marriage, even though they have previously spoken at length about it, per The Things.

At the time of her interview with Ellen, Katy Perry was unmarried and had not yet met her current beau, Orlando Bloom. During the interview, the two got along wonderfully and even participated in some traditional Ellen games. “You are single,” DeGeneres noted on the show. “And ready to mingle,” Perry added, per Showbiz.

Then DeGeneres unveiled the game "Would You Perry Me?" Perry then satirically reacted by asking, “Do I have to get married? Again?”

“You were not married,” DeGeneres said, baffling both Perry and Degeneres' fans. “I was when I was 25,” Perry added. “Were you?” DeGeneres doubled down on her memory lapse. “Yeah, it’s been a long time, honey,” Perry answered back. And when DeGeneres asked to whom she was married, Perry noted, “His name was Russell Brand. Remember, you gave me some wedding gifts on this show.” DeGeneres nervously laughed as Perry made a cutting gesture at the camera, wanting the scene cut out. “Yes, I do,” DeGeneres nervously laughed, obliging to Perry's request. “That’ll be cut out,” she said.

The fact that Ellen forgot this marriage was really strange since the Dark Horse singer has previously referenced her former spouse in a lot of old interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2010, Perry paid a visit to DeGeneres on her show to discuss her music, her success as a pop musician, and of course, her relationship with Brand. “He does seem like a handful,” DeGeneres joked about Brand to Perry. “Yeah, you know, but handfuls are also really fun. There’s never a dull moment,” Perry noted. “A sense of humor is really important in our household. I think that’s how we destress, and we like to have a laugh. You know, we’re just really good friends.”

When Perry returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, she became determined to start a family. “I would love to have children,” Perry told DeGeneres at the time. “I think that’s one of the reasons why you get married — and especially to the person that you marry, you think, that person’s gonna be a good partner, or a good parent.” The next thing Perry said at the time was that she wasn't sure she wanted children “yet,” but it was definitely something she would consider. “Do you want a lot of kids?” DeGeneres followed up. “If it doesn’t hurt the first time, I’ll keep popping them out,” Perry laughed.

