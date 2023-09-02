When Drake Said He Has Been in Love With Rihanna Since He Was 22-Years-Old

Rapper Drake made a surprise appearance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards to pay tribute to his then-rumored girlfriend, iconic artist Rihanna. It was a night overflowing with emotion, gratitude, and an unexpected declaration of love. Let's take a look at the heartwarming moment of Drake's declaration of love for Rihanna, a love that started when he was only 22 years old.

The 2016 MTV VMAs were held in Madison Square Garden, where the biggest names in music came to celebrate their accomplishments and display their talents. One of the notables was Drake, who, although he wasn't there to accept an award for his popular music video Hotline Bling, had a different goal in mind. He was there to give Rihanna the highly sought-after Video Vanguard Award.

Also Read: When Rihanna Felt Shy And Nervous on the Sets of ‘Ocean’s 8’: “I Am A Musician. I Do Not Act.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Drake was present to make the occasion even more memorable when it was Rihanna's chance to win this coveted award on this particular evening. He confessed, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” He added, “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry."

Drake, who is renowned for his style and song lyrics, started his acceptance speech by recalling his first meeting with Rihanna back in 2005. Drake was playing background music for customers in the Toronto café where she was filming the music video for Pon de Replay at the time, per Rolling Stone. They had no idea that their paths would eventually intersect once more in a way that would significantly impact both of their lives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Also Read: Here’s Everyone Rihanna Has Dated Because She Believes “Single Life Is So Overrated”

In just 11 years, Rihanna had established herself as a celebrated artist, and Drake had also become well-known in the music industry. It was evident that their relationship went beyond the recording studio thanks to songs like What's My Name? and Take Care, which had been the result of their musical collaboration. “What’s most impressive isn’t the endlessness of stats, awards, and accomplishments – what’s most impressive is the person,” the rapper said, per People.

Drake, though, was more enthralled by Rihanna herself than by her top-charting music or her spellbinding performances. Rihanna made a distinction by being truly herself in a world where other artists develop characters or repress their genuine selves to fit in.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Feels Gratitude For Beyonce and Rihanna Who Treated Her Like a 'Little Sister'

Drake recognized this distinction, adding, “She succeeds by being something in which no one in this industry does which is by being herself – the same girl from Barbados surrounded by the same friends. We love the videos which change their artistic vision from year to year. But most of all we love the woman who hasn’t changed from day one.”

The prestigious Video Vanguard Award honors musicians for their decade-long contributions to pop culture, music, fashion, film, and philanthropy. Previously, legends like Madonna and Britney Spears have received this honor.

More from Inquisitr

Rihanna Makes a Generous Donation To a Non-profit Organization Dedicated to Homeless Veterans

When Rihanna Met Jay-Z First Time as a 16-Year-Old, She Was Star-Struck | “I Was Shaking”