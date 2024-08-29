When Donald Trump’s ‘Secret’ Pizza Hut Ad With Ex-wife Left Marla Maples Reeling

A look into Donald Trump’s controversial past reveals no incident that captures the bizarre mix of his business acumen and personal drama as vividly as his ‘secret’ Pizza Hut commercial with ex-wife, Ivana Trump. A 1995 ad, now back in the limelight, is more than just a quirky piece of 90s nostalgia. It’s a reminder of the complex relationships and rivalries that surrounded Donald back then. The commercial itself is a masterclass in leveraging public curiosity. The set was built in a way to resemble the Plaza Hotel, where Donald and Ivana, both dressed in formal attire, exchanged light-hearted banter over a pizza. The dialogue is playful yet loaded— as Ivana reaches for the last slice, Donald quips, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."

However, what was happening behind the scenes was anything but playful. At the time, Donald was married to Marla Maples, his second wife, with whom he had his daughter, Tiffany. As per Maggie Haberman’s 2022 book Confidence Man, Maples had no idea about the commercial until Donald casually mentioned it. Her reaction was nothing short of visceral, reportedly so shocked and distressed that she became physically ill. Donald’s reaction to Maple’s distress, as described in Haberman’s book, was characteristically indifferent, as per Econotimes.

Trump secretly filmed this Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife Ivana (wife #1) years after a publically bitter divorce, with hints at a tryst, with them saying it's "wrong" but "feels so right.

So when wife #2 Marla Maples found out, she told Donald she had to "puke her fucking… pic.twitter.com/66agwBzTWl — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) August 25, 2024

He allegedly found the whole situation amusing, even telling an executive that the commercial was ‘really cute.’ He remarked, "It's me and Ivana. And we're sharing a pizza. I'm in black tie, she's in a gown, and we're fighting over the last piece." Discussing Maples’ reaction, Donald remarked, "The poor kid…I started to tell her and she got sick. She said she had to go." Later on, as per Habberman's book, Donald noted that Maples told him, she has to "puke her fucking guts out."

As per People magazine, Maples and Donald tied the knot in 1993. They separated 4 years later in 1997 and she finally got a divorce in 1999, receiving a $2 million settlement. Talking about the assumptions at the time, Maples once exclaimed, “I laugh when people think I walked away with a fortune.” Despite the divorce, Maples shares a cordial relationship with her ex-husband and has always been vocal about her appreciation for him. In an Oprah Winfrey appearance, Maples remarked, “I still love Donald. I love Eric, Ivanka, and Donnie so much.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Gates

The rift between both ex-wives was rooted deep in the past. Maples once recalled, “She couldn’t pronounce my name, but she was asking me if I was Moola or whatever…and she just asked if I was the one who had been loving her husband for years…I didn’t want to scream.” However, it was reported that Ivana did yell, “I have a happy marriage. I’m very happy. Stay away from him! Stay away from us!” Maples added, “It was obvious [Ivana] wasn’t happy.” Maples also noted how Ivana tried to convince Donald, repeatedly urging, “Stay and make it work. Don’t give up the marriage — you’ve got your kids.”