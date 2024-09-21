Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert reportedly had a bit too much fun at the Republican Christmas gala in New York City, last December. The firebrand congresswoman got so drunk that bar staff stopped serving her drinks. Multiple attendees told CNN that they saw a server refuse to bring Boebert more alcohol, claiming she had been 'overserved.' But that wasn't all. She also tried to take way too many selfies with Donald Trump, which prompted his security team to step in. Boebert and Trump shared a table at the swanky event held at Cipriani Wall Street.

A witness described, "She came over between Gavin Wax and President Trump and tried to take selfies with the two of them. After taking a few and being unhappy with how they looked she tried to take more selfies but she was pushed away by President Trump who said, ‘That’s enough.'" This is not the first time the 37-year-old congresswoman has behaved inappropriately in public. In September, last year, Boebert was once kicked out of a Denver theater for disruptive behavior during a performance of Beetlejuice. She was caught on camera vaping, using her phone, and getting handsy with her date, the Daily Mail reported.

Interestingly, Boebert told reporters after the incident, "Every day is hard. I'm not afraid of a challenge though. I mean, I think that is what has always caused me to stand out because there is always something coming against me, always something in my way. And when times get tough, I get tougher. I show that we can persevere and push through. I got my boys, I got my faith."

Meanwhile, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida opined, "It hasn’t encumbered her job performance. Look, some of that stuff that popped up wasn’t the best stuff to see. Even she acknowledges that. But none of us are perfect. Just because we are elected officials doesn’t mean we are any more perfect than anybody else. Stuff happens. But I think she has been able to do her job, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day."

Despite the negative press, Boebert has pushed forward with her re-election campaign. She is touting her conservative record and leaning heavily on an endorsement from Trump. In her TV ad, a narrator declares, "President Donald J. Trump has endorsed America-First warrior, Lauren Boebert, for Congress." The New York Young Republican Club, which hosted the December gala last year, seemed unfazed by the reports of Boebert's behavior. Club president, Gavin Wax, said, "Everyone knows the New York Young Republican Club throws the best galas. If you are asking if Congresswoman Boebert had a good time at one of our galas, the answer is 'I hope so.'"