When Chris Hemsworth Was Punched by Kristen Stewart During the Filming of 'Snow White'

What happens when Thor gets smacked in the face? He obviously gets upset. But Chis Hemsworth had a different reason for getting upset when his Snow White and the Huntsman co-star, Kristen Stewart accidentally punched him in the face. In a June 2022 interview with GQ, Hemsworth broke down his most iconic roles so far. He also spilled the beans about being hit "for real" by Stewart.

In a scene of the 2012 movie, Eric the Huntsman, played by Hemsworth, was sent to capture Stewart's character, Snow White who ran away from home into the wild. In the scene, Hemsworth was to struggle to get her and Stewart had to punch him in self-defense. However, she punched him "for real" instead of staging it, as per Glamour.

Stewart was reportedly upset for having hit him accidentally. The Extraction star, however, said he was "more upset" that she stopped the take midway. He said, "I was more upset she didn't continue through the take. She kind of hit me and then immediately went, 'Oh my God! I am so sorry.'" Apparently, Hemsworth was upset because they missed a "real shot." He added, "I was like, 'That would've been the perfect, most truthful take that we had'."

In the film, Hemsworth's character, Eric, becomes Snow White's partner against the evil stepmother Queen Ramona. The Twilight actress also recalled the "stunt gone wrong." During an interview on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in November 2011, she said she knocked Hemsworth "right out of his close-up." According to Today, the now 33-year-old actress added, "I mean, it literally spun him right around. It was crazy."

Unlike Hemsworth, Stewart was not happy with what happened on the set. She recalled yelping when her knuckles touched her co-star's face. She said, "I am not proud, though. Instantly, tears sprung to my eyes. [I was] like, 'Are you OK?'" The host, Leno, said, "Not proud? You were just bragging."

The darker adaptation of the Disney fairytale received mixed reviews from the audience, and several critics questioned the performances in the film. But the co-actors developed a good camaraderie on the sets. Stewart had at the time wrapped the shoot of the Twilight franchise's Breaking Dawn- Part 1, and she revealed her experience working with Hemsworth and director Rupert Sanders.

Stewart said, "I have had the most indulgent experience on Snow White and the Huntsman. We had a lot of pre-production, and I really got close with the director and Chris and everything, so I am having a great time. Obviously, everyone thinks it's a kind of rush to do it. [But] it was good timing. I had a little bit of time off in between [filming Breaking Dawn and Snow White and the Huntsman. It was good."

Despite average reviews, Snow White and the Huntsman earned $401 million at the box office. It also received a disappointing score of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, the film's creators made a part 2: The Huntsman: Winter's War. Although Stewart didn't make it for the sequel, the original cast members like Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin, and Nick Frost remained.

