When Britney Spears' Son Jayden Shared His Thoughts on Mother's 'Attention-Seeking' Online Posts

In a rare interview with ITV, Britney Spears' 17-year-old son Jayden Federline shared his opinion on his famous mother's unhinged behavior on social media which had led to speculations of her disturbed mental health. Despite their estranged relationship, Jayden got candid in the September 2022 interview, saying, he is "hopeful" she'd stop this behavior someday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The secondborn noted that he and his 8-year-old elder brother Sean Preston have different opinions about their mother's social media activity, particularly her revealing, near-naked photographs. "It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get attention," said Jayden. "This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this is never going to really stop," however, he added, "but I'm hoping for me, maybe she will."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon SooHoo

In response, the Toxic singer posted a now-deleted lengthy Instagram post and wrote that it "deeply saddens" her that she "wasn't up to his expectations of a mother." Furthermore, she added, "My love for my children has no boundaries. If you could pause for a second, remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be !!! Since Preston didn't speak, I send my love!!!"

However, despite the strained relationship, Jayden was optimistic things would get better with time, "I 100% think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I really want to see her again."

Meanwhile, Spears' questionable online behavior not only concerned her son but also her fans. Her photos and videos of dancing with knives, posing naked at the beach, and random captions have been weighed in by Intervention expert Ken Seeley who discussed her apparent struggles with Entertainment Tonight.

Britney Spears posts another bizarre dance video on Instagram, with fans continuing to express concern for her behavior.



Do you think Britney Spears was actually healthier being in a Conservatorship? pic.twitter.com/3wWho56U5u — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 18, 2024

Seeley, who guided many troubled families on the A&E reality series Intervention, told ET, "What I'm seeing just from, you know, the outside, her mind is delusional right now. Up and down, up and down. That's what I'm seeing. When I watch those videos, manic stages. It's really heartbreaking because we all know that she's had these problems for years and we're watching it unravel right in front of us. Everybody is getting to see the consequences of releasing that conservatorship is really what it boils down to."

Her concerned social media activities have even led to her fans and well-wishers being concerned about her declining mental health ever since her conservatorship ended as a close insider told Page Six, "If people knew Britney's actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize."

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles Sophy, a famous Hollywood psychiatrist, told TMZ, "[Britney Spears] needs a kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly to take medications because of the erratic behavior, manicky spending of money, recklessness, destroying people around her, [and] she's out of control on many levels."

Free at last



Free at Last



Thank Social Media Almighty, Britney is free at last — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 12, 2021

Spears was in a 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears and she was eventually freed by the court in November 2021.