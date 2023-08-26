When Billie Eilish’s Intense Love for Justin Bieber Made Her Cry, Nearly Sought Therapy

Have you heard of a love so intense that you almost seek therapy? Yes, people, presenting Billie Eilish, whose crush on pop star Justin Bieber drove her "Crazy," to put it mildly. The now 21-year-old American singer was like any other goggle-eyed teenager whose eyes lit up when the Yummy singer was mentioned.

Girls were awestruck every time Beiber graced their screens, and Eilish was no exception. Her walls were covered in the Baby singer's posters, and she has been candid about her "intense" teenage love, per The Things. The Everything I Wanted singer admitted her feelings for Beiber were so deep they'd make her cry.

Fortunately, her young love blossomed into a beautiful friendship, including her bond with his wife, Hailey Beiber. A true "Belieber," Eilish went through a period of crazy fandom, and fast forward to the present, after she became a music icon herself, and she is in a rather close-knit relationship with The Beibers.

In February 2019, Eilish spoke to Marie Claire about her intense feelings for the Boyfriend singer. "It wasn't like I was just a fan, man, she confessed. Before she herself rose to fame, the As Long As You Love Me star drove her 'almost' insane: "I have been in love before, and it was with him." But her feelings were unlike any other fan's mere admiration.

It was more of a whirlwind of emotions that Eilish sometimes failed to process and often broke into tears. She recalled in her 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, that "I literally remember sobbing into a pillow because I thought, 'I am never gonna feel this way about anyone.'" In fact, her identity was reduced to "just being a Belieber," and it naturally concerned her parents.

Her mom, Maggie Baird, disclosed on the pop singer's Apple Music show me & dad radio that Eilish's childhood crush almost got her into counseling, and her husband, Patrick O'Connell, agreed, reported Vanity Fair. Baird remembered, "Driving to the dance studio with Billie playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing."

"And the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying...I just want to say we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," added Eilish's mom. However, Eilish explained that it wasn't the music that was pushing her to emotional extremes.

"There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14, 15, recalled Eilish. "Every single day, I cried. And 17, 18 I cried barely at all. I am proud to say I barely cry anymore, and it's one thing I have overcome. This is a big deal." Now she is happy because she has mastered her emotions.

"Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life, and I don't want to cry anymore," the pop sensation concluded. But a question arises: has her love died down with time or are some sparks still 'secretly hidden?' Well, harboring such intense, unrequited feelings for Beiber, she didn't fancy the idea of meeting her crush in person.

But fate brought the two face-to-face during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival, and since then, the two have had a beautiful relationship, and there's no reason to read between the lines. It's a pure, genuine friendship. Beiber said, "I just want to protect her, you know? So, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

The 21-year-old also revealed, "He's a good friend of mine and has been so helpful for me, in terms of just like, dealing with fame." Apparently, the two bonded over handling fame at a young age.

