When Beyoncé Refused to Audition For a Film That Made $271 Million at the Box Office

The Princess and the Frog, a beloved Disney animated classic, exemplifies the genre's wholesome charm. The movie introduces Tiana, Walt Disney's first Black princess, as a smart, diligent, and self-reliant role model who inspires young girls worldwide to pursue their loftiest dreams. Tiana, a formidable character, saw several accomplished women being considered for her role, including Beyoncé. However, Beyoncé missed the opportunity to portray this Disney princess by declining to audition.

Beyoncé came close to becoming a Disney princess but fell short. Jen Rubin, the author of Confessions of a Casting Director, revealed that Queen Bey was among the prominent Hollywood women considered for the leading voice role in The Princess and the Frog. “Tyra Banks, Jennifer Hudson wanted it. Alicia Keys auditioned three times . . . They had to sing, so we made it clear they needed sheet music, Tyra came in with a CD, but it didn’t matter because she was so pretty and nice. Beyoncé expected an offer, but wouldn’t audition and so she didn’t get one,” Rudin conveyed to the New York Post (via Page Six) back in 2013.

The 2009 animated fairy tale, loosely inspired by E. D. Baker's The Frog Princess, marked a significant milestone in Walt Disney Studio's history. It featured the first black character cast as the leading protagonist. It comes as no surprise that numerous renowned Black celebrities expressed interest in portraying the character of Tiana, the humble young waitress who finds love with a prince and must overcome her froggy predicament to achieve her happily ever after.

Although Beyoncé was the initial preference of casting directors for the role of Tiana in the 2009 animated film, she ultimately missed out on the opportunity due to her perceived sense of entitlement during the casting process. Ultimately, the role was awarded to Anika Noni Rose, a lesser-known talent who had previously appeared alongside Beyoncé in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. Among the many women who auditioned for the role of Tiana, Rubin asserted that Rose was the most well-suited to portray the iconic Disney princess.

According to Business Insider, although the film managed to gross $267,045,765 at the box office, it pales in comparison to the success of other recent Disney hits like Tangled, which earned $592 million worldwide, or Wreck-It Ralph, which brought in $471 million globally.

While Beyoncé missed the opportunity to become Disney's first black princess, she's made her mark in the world of animated films. Rather than portraying a princess, Beyoncé lent her voice to Queen Tara in the 2013 CG-animated fantasy adventure Epic, produced by 20th Century Fox. She also assumed the role of Nala in Disney's 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. Despite not donning a tiara, her vocal talents continue to shine, making a significant impact in the realm of animated cinema.

