When Ben Affleck Was Accused of Groping a Makeup Artist at the 2014 Golden Globes Party

In October 2017, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler accused Ben Affleck of groping her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. This allegation came amidst a flurry of sexual misconduct accusations against powerful men in Hollywood, sparked by revelations about producer Harvey Weinstein. Tendler took to Twitter to share her story. "I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She provided more details in follow-up tweets.

"He walked by me, cupped my butt, and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?" Tendler, author of The Daily Face, expressed regret at not speaking up at the time. "Like most women in these situations, I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again," she stated, as per Daily Mail. Writer Jen Statsky, tweeted in support, "I was also at this party and multiple friends had this same exact experience."

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Just days earlier, actress Hilarie Burton also accused him of groping her breast during a 2003 appearance on MTV's TRL. Burton tweeted, "I didn't forget," when a fan mentioned the incident. A video clip from that 2003 TRL episode shows Affleck telling Burton a story mid-interview. He puts his arm around the young host, who noticeably jumps in her seat.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

While the groping wasn't captured on camera, Burton later described, "He wraps his arm around me and comes over and tweaks my left boob. I'm just like, 'What are you doing?'" Affleck eventually issued an apology to Burton on Twitter. "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize." At the time, Affleck was also facing criticism for his response to the Weinstein scandal. He had released a statement condemning Weinstein's actions. "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate many women over decades," as per Business Standard.

He added, "The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it, and help ensure there are more women in positions of power." However, actress Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein's accusers, called Affleck a liar. She claimed he had known about Weinstein's behavior for years. She tweeted, "@benaffleck 'GODD*MNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT' you said that to my face. The press conference I was made to go to after the assault. You lie."