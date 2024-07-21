When Barbra Streisand Called Trump a 'Conman' and Released a Scathing Album to Diss Him

EGOT winner Joan Barbra Streisand has been vocal about her hate for former president Donald Trump over the years so much so that the album Walls, which Streisand released in 2018, had the critical song Don't Lie to Me a caustic jab at Trump. According to The Guardian, the songs in the iconic album were connected to the threat that Trump posed to the nation, “This is a dangerous time in this nation, this republic: a man who is corrupt and indecent and is assaulting our institutions. It’s frightening. I can’t bear the man!” Streisand explained. “He’s a man with no manners! He doesn’t see his own flaws; he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. You know? He has no humility.” He is, she conceded, “good at marketing. He knows how to sell; he’s a conman. That’s what he’s good at."

Barbra Streisand has used her new album to hit out at Donald Trump - and says his lack of dignity means he 'doesn't deserve' to be US President. pic.twitter.com/MZtbbM5jWK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 29, 2018

Speaking about the track she said, “You have to write lyrics that can be more than just a protest,” the Memory songstress said. “They have to appeal to a universal audience. Even when I wrote Don’t Lie to Me, at first I thought, well, I could make you think it’s like a love affair, a marriage breaking up. It’s a universal thought: don’t lie to me.” She went on to call Trump a liar, “The first words I ever wrote about this album on a little piece of paper were: ‘Up is down, wrong is right, facts are fake, and friends are foes,’” Streisand said. “And that became part of The Rain Will Fall. What [Trump is] doing is reversing reality, actually."

What a travesty Trump is – sloppy, sleepy, and a serial liar that can’t face the truth.

He has no shame or dignity. I pray for our country and the women in it, that he is never allowed to become president again. He hasn’t got the common decency or desire to maintain our superb… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 3, 2024

“Facts matter,” she continued. “Words have meaning. This man defies that. He says climate change is a hoax. Let’s release more coal and carbon into the air and have more megafires and hurricanes. I mean he’s so stupid! He’s so ill-informed. Liar is not enough of a word. There must be a bigger word for someone who lies about everything.”

When asked if her album might trigger the Republicans, the Evergreen songstress responded candidly, "The country is more important to me at this point than whether my album sells. I’m sure Don’t Lie to Me turns off a lot of people who are Republicans or rightwingers. But there are some good Republicans!"

As per OK Magazine, in 2023 Streisand stated her distaste for living in the nation under Trump's leadership on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "I can’t live in this country if he becomes president," she said, stating that she would "probably" move to the United Kingdom if she did decide to leave. "I like England." This is reminiscent of remarks Streisand made in 2016, during Trump's initial presidential campaign, "I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada," she said at the time.