When Angelina Jolie, Struggling with Dating, Allegedly Drunk-Dialed This Ex Due to Loneliness

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s rollercoaster relationship has long fascinated the public. From their high-profile marriage to their infamous split, the saga continues to be a source of tabloid fodder. A while ago, a rumor surfaced that added another layer to their post-divorce narrative; rumor has it that Jolie drunk-dialed Pitt on her birthday due to loneliness. But how much truth is there to this sensational claim? I guess you’ll never know. Tabloids ignited the gossip mill with a story claiming that Jolie, feeling lonely on her birthday, drunk-dialed Pitt and the call reportedly lasted an hour and was labeled as one of the best presents Jolie received as per an insider. However, several sources quickly debunked this narrative.

One source reported that Jolie is struggling to find a decent boyfriend, indicating that Hollywood’s eligible bachelors might be avoiding her due to her formidable reputation. But the idea that Jolie would resort to calling Pitt out of desperation can’t be trusted, especially considering their strained relationship post-divorce, as reported by IB Times. A source close to Jolie shared back then, “Once their divorce is finalized, she’ll get back to the dating scene, without a doubt.” Another source revealed, “She will never get married again. She felt that Brad pressured her into getting married, and it was something that she never wanted to do.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Insiders claimed back then that Jolie’s life post-divorce has been anything but a downward spiral into loneliness. As per the reports of US Weekly, Jolie’s primary focus has been her six children and her flourishing career. An insider revealed, “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority. She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.” Jolie and Pitt’s divorce, filed in September 2016, was marked by a bitter custody battle over their six children; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Although they reached a custody agreement in November 2018, their divorce proceedings have dragged on, with both of them prioritizing co-parenting their children. Jolie’s attorney remarked, "All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”

Later, Pitt opened up and revealed in a tell-all interview, "I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we've [he and Jolie] been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court -- it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that. Our focus is that everyone come out stronger and better people -- there is no other outcome."