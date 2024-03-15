When a Scared Amy Slaton of '1000 lb Sisters' Said Her Son 'Eats More Than Her'

The fearful mother, Amy Slaton, from 1000-lb Sisters, posed concerns over her son's growing weight. The reality star has been documenting her weight loss journey on the TLC show and keeps her fans updated through social media posts. The mother-of-two revealed back in 2021 that her son, Gage, has a ravenous appetite, and she fears he might become fat.

The 35-year-old conceived soon after her bariatric weight loss surgery. Amy and her now ex-husband, Michael Halterman, welcomed their firstborn in November 2020. During the TLC show, she addressed her baby's voracious eating habit to Michael, "Gage is a very well-mannered baby, but I'm noticing that he's like a bottomless pit sometimes," per The Sun.

She continued, "He eats more than I do, and it's scary because I don't want him to be 600 pounds. I do not want him to be fat." Gage's appetite reminded the mother of her sister Tammy Slaton, a fellow 1000 lb Sisters star, who weighed 700 pounds at her heaviest. She feared if the boy kept filling his stomach, it would exacerbate the problem.

Emotional Amy continued, "My son means the whole world to me, so I want what's best for him. I don't want him to struggle like me and Tammy did with our weight." She expounded in her testimonial, "I want him to be a normal, healthy weight." The worried mother added she wants her beloved son to grow up without the fear of bullies in school and public, as per Daily Mail.

Before becoming a mother, Amy weighed 400 pounds. In another confessional, she admitted after losing 140 pounds, she's struggling to cater to her baby boy due to excess skin that hangs off her body. She explained, "Sometimes when we go places like to the park or something, I'll get so [worn] out because I'm carrying around so much excess skin."

She added, "I don't want to be a parent who has to sit on the sidelines because they hurt too much to do it." She candidly spoke about her own struggles due to extra weight, and her target was to lose another 110 pounds and reach 150. However, the sagging skin was a hurdle to her weight loss aim.

"There is so much excess skin, and it does make it harder for walking, so my weight is plateauing," she shared. Amy confessed the excessively saggy skin has put a dent in her confidence than when she weighed 400 pounds. Lifting her arms to show her husband for reference, she said, "To me, it's ugly, the way it looks. It makes me feel unattractive. I just don't feel sexy with all this skin."

However, she admitted to having several health problems with that much weight. "But now, I have all this excess skin, and I feel like people are watching me and judging me a lot more." Amy then revealed she's been researching the excess skin removal surgery, citing it would trim up her arms and make them look attractive. Amy gave birth to her second son with Michael in 2022, Glenn. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2023.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2023. It has since been updated.