A Saudi Prince Once Spent $500,000 to Meet Kristen Stewart for Just 15 Minutes

No good act goes unrecognized! When Kristen Stewart spent 15 minutes with a Middle Eastern royal, she managed to raise a cool $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy aid. Yes, that's true; a young royal spent a half million dollars for just 15 minutes of the Twilight Saga actress' time.

Harvey Weinstein revealed the information while promoting his initiative, a 12-12-12 benefit performance for Hurricane Sandy, at the Toronto Film Festival, as reported by E! News. He explained how the incident came about, but he did not say who the prince was. Weinstein said that the prince's representatives approached him about making a sizeable gift, but he had to use some subtle persuasion to convince the actress to go along with the idea.

Stewart supposedly asked the prince how much he would pay for the meet and greet. When he said $500K, she thought of how much she could do to aid the storm victims and agreed right away. Weinstein said the money was given in advance, in cash. He said that it was locked up in Madison Square Garden by Mr. Dolan [James Dolan, the chairman of Madison Square Garden]. "And Kristen sits with the guy for 15 minutes," Weinstein said.

In addition to the 15 minutes, she also auctioned off her iconic sheer dress. Stewart, who was one of the speakers at the 12-12-12 event, had autographed the gown and donated it to a CharityBuzz auction in support of the Sandy Relief Fund run by the Robin Hood Foundation, which offered long-term assistance to individuals devastated by the disaster. Fashion lovers had until Thursday, December 20 at 4:13 p.m. EST to outbid the $3,750 top bid on the item, which had an estimated worth of $7,500.

A Saudi Prince once paid Kristen Stewart $500,000 to sit and talk with him for 15 minutes, she donated that money to a hurricane sandy relief funds. pic.twitter.com/JY1o8hQDvu — FactsPidia (@factspidia) February 14, 2021

Kristen Stewart had not always been this drawn to charity, but after this hurricane and then later playing Princess Diana on the show Spencer, she had a new outlook on it, reports Tattler. Many critics praised Stewart for her depiction of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Spencer Director Pablo Larran said Stewart was "the force of nature" that kept the movie together.

Aside from vocal training to polish Diana's unique speaking style and studying her gestures to fully embody her physique, Stewart definitely took inspiration from Diana's charity and donated to two organizations close to Princess Diana's heart.

Stewart gave the National AIDS Trust and Mines Advisory Group $50 for each member of the movie's cast and crew. Diana served as a very important patron of the National Aids Trust from 1991 until her passing in 1997. She was pictured shaking a patient's hand without wearing gloves as she inaugurated the UK's first dedicated HIV/Aids section at London Middlesex Hospital in 1987. In a time when there was a lot of misinformation and fear around AIDS, Diana's act of kindness was a turning point in the narrative.

Kristen Stewart was so inspired by Princess Diana, she donated to two of the late royal's favourite charities after filming 'Spencer' https://t.co/yhqOIOYHkd pic.twitter.com/KYTginprSf — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) September 20, 2021

