When a Pregnant Victoria Beckham Punched David Over Cheating Claims: ‘I Felt Angry and Hurt’

Victoria Beckham once spoke out about what happened following the allegations of adultery dating back to when she first started dating David Beckham. As reported by The Mirror, the singer and fashion designer previously acknowledged that she had smacked her then-fiance David Beckham after it was alleged that he had cheated on her when she was expecting their first child, Brooklyn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

When Victoria received the footballer's call informing her that he had been suspected of kissing someone else while the Spice Girls were on tour, she became quite upset. As reported by The Mirror, in her 2001 book, Learning To Fly, she wrote, "[she] went straight up to him and just swung at him, punched him." She further added, "I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct. I just felt angry and hurt." Victoria stated that David, who kept denying any wrongdoing, felt the same way since she was so upset that she had suicidal thoughts.

I’m calling fake news on this David Beckham cheating story. Remember years ago when he did cheat? CNN was covering that shit, giving updates every hour on the hour. This time around even TMZ is steering clear of it and the rumour has been around for 3 days already. — Elsbeth Tashioni (@THISisLULE) June 9, 2018

By then, the pair had been dating for two years, having first connected during a football game for charity. In 1998, they made their engagement public. It should go without saying that their relationship was suffering from the rumors of David's adultery. So they ran away to Lake Como in Italy in an attempt to patch things up. After Victoria finally came to accept David's constant assurances of his innocence, the pair were married on July 4, 1999, four months after she gave birth to Brooklyn. However, this was not the only time David faced accusations related to adultery. According to circulating claims in 2004, David had an extramarital romance lasting four months with Rebecca Loos, his former personal assistant.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?”



David Beckham politely called out his wife Victoria for pretending to be working class on their new Netflix documentary pic.twitter.com/QpKlSp2TdJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 18, 2023

In a recently released four-part Netflix documentary named Beckham, which traces the emergence of David's athletic career, the fashion designer revealed her thoughts on the accusations of adultery and the ensuing scandal. As reported by Parade, she revealed in the series, "I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was, and how it affected me." She added, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

In a different interview for the series, David spoke about his thoughts remembering, "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage." As they reflect on the whole experience, David and Victoria begin to tear up in the fourth and final episode of the limited series. It should be noted that they have always adamantly denied that the event ever occurred. David admitted, "I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other; we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life."