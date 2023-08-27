When a 16-Year-Old Zendaya Finished in Second Place on Dancing With the Stars Back in 2013

In an alternate reality, Zendaya could be on her way to achieving a MEGOT, with the 'M' signifying a Mirrorball trophy from Dancing with the Stars along with an EGOT status. Cast your mind back to the spring of 2013, a time when Brooke Burke co-hosted alongside Tom Bergeron, and results shows were still a part of the equation. According to GoldDerby, Zendaya, then just 16 years old, burst onto the scene as a contestant on Season 16 of the popular dance competition. Known for her role on Disney Channel's Shake It Up, Zendaya was already a rising star.

Zendaya's journey on the show was nothing short of remarkable. She made waves right from the start, consistently topping the leaderboard in the first three weeks and frequently securing the highest scores during the ten weeks of competition. With this impressive track record, many believed she had the Mirrorball trophy in the bag. Her remarkable talent even propelled her to set a new record as the youngest contestant on Dancing with the Stars, surpassing the previous record set by Season 8 champion Shawn Johnson when she was 17.

As the competition drew to a close, Zendaya held a literal point advantage over her fellow finalist, Kellie Pickler. This lead was maintained through the final performances, with Zendaya earning 65 points to Pickler's 64 on the first night and 95 to 94 on the second. However, despite her technical prowess, Zendaya fell short in the freestyle routine, a critical moment for many contestants. Her freestyle performance, a blend of cha-cha, contemporary, and hip-hop, was well-executed but paled in comparison to the emotionally charged contemporary routine performed by Pickler and her partner Derek Hough.

The decisive fan votes tipped the scale in favor of Kellie Pickler, ultimately awarding her the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The loss was a heartbreak for both Zendaya and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. In hindsight, Chmerkovskiy admitted he "dropped the ball a little bit" and expressed his regret over not securing the victory for Zendaya. He revealed that he saw the competition as an opportunity to jump-start her career, making the loss even more painful.

Fast forward to today, and Zendaya's trajectory has been nothing short of phenomenal. She has achieved tremendous success, including an Emmy win for her role in Euphoria and entry into the Best Actress Oscar race for her performance in Malcolm & Marie. Beyond her acting accomplishments, she has released music, starred in various projects, and garnered widespread acclaim for her versatile talents.

Val Chmerkovskiy's recent Instagram tribute to Zendaya following her Emmy victory highlighted the lasting impact of their time on Dancing with the Stars. In his heartfelt message, he expressed his belief that Zendaya would one day win an Oscar and praised her resilience in the face of defeat.

