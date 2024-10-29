A 14-Year-Old Taylor Swift Was Kicked Out of Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio — She Got Her Revenge Years Later

In a surprising revelation from 2014, Taylor Swift took a trip down memory lane, recalling a moment from her early years as a budding musician. The story unfolded on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Swift, now a global icon, shared a charming anecdote about her ambitious teenage self attempting to make her mark on the show. The tale unfolded with the participation of Scott Igoe, the show's music booker, adding humor to the recollection. Around a decade ago, the scene was far from chaotic as a 14-year-old Swift, armed with her guitar and accompanied by her mom, arrived at Jimmy Kimmel's studio. Swift, a determined teenager fueled by a passion for music, entered the studio intending to impress the show's music booker.

Taylor Swift performing on stage. (Image Source: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Igoe, responsible for booking musical acts, decided to escort Swift out of the studio instead. Despite the initial disappointment, Swift embraced the incident with grace, humor, and perspective. While Swift might have felt disheartened at the time, she now views the incident with humor and gratitude. In a playful exchange with Igoe, she quipped, "All’s well that ends well because I think of it like this. I think you probably would have gotten in more trouble with Jimmy had he wandered out and been like, ‘Why is there this random 14-year-old tiny child sitting here with a guitar case? What’s happening here?’"

To this, Kimmel responded by saying that he would love to throw the music booker out of the building: "Jimmy is very kind to children. Even if children are in an area where alcohol is being served... Well, I’m glad you don’t hold a grudge, but I’ll tell you something. I do hold a grudge. Guillermo, grab some of the security guys. I want Scott thrown out of the building right now. I know it seems like a joke and Scott probably now is thinking this is a joke but I’m actually now having him thrown out of the building." Igoe played along in the scripted act, leaving the audience in splits.

when i was a senior in high school taylor swift was preforming on jimmy kimmel live just days before the release of 1989 so i ditched school and waited outside all day to see her and a news station asked me how long i had been a fan of taylor 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/5TQ0i1O7Rb — emily chickinson (@georgie61329) October 7, 2022

For fans, this was a delightful reminder of Swift's evolution from an ambitious teenager with a guitar to the global superstar she is today. Swift's ability to find humor in past incidents also reflects her maturity in not holding grudges and letting go of the past. Besides, in a twist of fate, the artist who once was escorted out of the studio now embraces Kimmel's platform. It has also become a symbolic stage where she connects with a massive fan base, eagerly showing up to witness her captivating performances. In other words, what was once a minor hiccup in her early endeavors has transformed into a part of the narrative that highlights Swift's journey and growth in the music industry.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.