Travis Barker's Fans Spot NSFW Object at Drummer's Home in a Photo Posted By His Musician Friend

Travis Barker's artist friend accidentally revealed a "risque" toy casually placed in his music studio on social media. On Wednesday, musician Nathan Hose, who goes by his stage name, N8NOFACE, posted a slide of photos from his recent trip to the Blink-182 drummer's home, which he shares with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

N8NOFACE captioned his post, "Had a great time hanging and finally meeting @travisbarker (who has always shown me love and gave me advice) and @dark_waves!" The post continued, "Had no idea we were gonna cook, haha! It was insane watching them work. Truly grateful." Alongside, he shared three photos from Barker's 12,000 square-foot Calabasas mansion.

The first snap showed Hose and the drummer standing side by side, and behind was a Christmas tree still decorated in a Halloween theme, and a giant skeleton was positioned behind it. A second photo showed N8NOFACE and singer/songwriter Nick Long of Dark Waves working hard in Barker's studio, per The Sun.

However, hawk-eyed fans were left in stitches when they spotted a penis-shaped pillow wearing a Santa hat casually sitting on top of a table behind Barker's sound equipment. The NSFW object appeared to be a "misfit" among the high-tech music items, but it still indicated the 48-year-old's naughty side to his fans.

The third and last image showed Barker standing before his sound booth, possibly monitoring the recording equipment in the studio. This could also mean a future collaboration between the drummer, Hose, and Long. Meanwhile, the fans of these artists were ecstatic to see them together and hoped for a musical treat in the making.

An excited fan, @dollegirl, wrote, "So So So Sooooooo Happy For You...... Well Well Deserved." A second fan, @kaicult666, gushed, "Yo! N8 hell stoked for this! Travis always has a way of adapting to every artist's unique sound and bringing out the best in them (also massive riffs and drums, haha) [I'm] super excited to hear this!"

@steffaniemoyers rooted, "YESSS SO PROUD OF YOU. I knew this moment would come." Another Instagram user, @tvtragedy, encouraged, "Monumental! Let's do some more shows [in] 2024!" @andykillian23 said, "Y'all are about to create some wild tunes." Meanwhile, a fan highlighted the "racy" object in the studio. A fan, @520_press, teased, "Still ain't got nothing on your studio."

The drummer has been on top of the world since the birth of "Rocky 13" with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Although the couple faced infertility issues, they welcomed baby Barker in November 2023. The newborn's name is unique because it's inspired by some of the "GOAT" things described by the musician. Before the arrival of his baby, he discussed the name with his teenage daughter Alabama from ex-wife Shanna Moakler and revealed the hidden meaning.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time," per Complex. When his daughter asked, "So you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Barker replied, "Possibly," adding, "And 'Rocky,' the greatest boxing movie of all time."

