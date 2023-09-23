1000-Lb. Sisters reality star Amy Slaton has endured tremendous challenges in her weight loss journey along with her sister, Tammy Slaton. The duo of sisters maintained a strict diet to accomplish their goal of weight-loss surgery. After a rigorous few months, it was Amy who got the surgery done first in utter elation. Approximately 4 months post-surgery, the reality star began to feel some sort of uneasiness and was reportedly constipated, but to her surprise, it was actually an entirely different situation.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: Amy Slaton From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Showcases Her Artistic Talents for Fans

According to Daily Mail, initially, Amy believed that perhaps the pandemic was a cause of her gaining weight after losing 124 lbs from the operation she underwent. In an episode of the show in 2021, she recalled the experience. "Four months ago, I was down to 550 lbs, I had reached Dr. Proctor's target," said Amy in momentary joy before continuing. "But, since the pandemic hit, I know I've slipped back, I just don't know how much" claimed Amy in genuine concern.

She proceeded to ponder that perhaps this was all a possible side effect of her surgery due to the fact she was dealing with being constipated. After the inability to bear any more of that sensation, she and her husband at the time, Michael Halterman rushed to the ER to seek medical interference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton Is Dating Again But Her Divorce With Michael Halterman Seems Stalled

Amy appeared to be in some dire distress as she went on to explain the scenario on camera to viewers. She said, "For a while now, I've been having trouble pooping. All I want to do is get some relief. I can't take this no more." Amy compared her "growing belly" to that of her sister Tammy's, "I feel like Tammy because my stomach is so big because I can't take a s***!" exclaimed the mother of two."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Her Secret Boyfriend Are Living Together in Her Kentucky Home

In continuation, she expressed her growing concerns about how uncomfortable she'd been feeling and believed that maybe she was underestimating the situation and that it could pan out to be a serious condition. "I ain't never had discomfort like this. I'm worried something could be seriously wrong right now," She also pointed out being scared due to the timing of it all and said, "My body hasn't fully recovered yet. After all of this panic, nobody was more surprised than Amy herself after finding out the real reason.

After they spent a total of three whole hours awaiting the results of what could be the root cause of it, it turns out she was pregnant. The two have since then welcomed two healthy baby boys, Glenn Halterman and Gage Deon.

More from Inquisitr

Amy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Flaunts Sculpted Jawline After 8 Stone Weight-Loss Journey

TLC Crew Stops '1000-Lb Sisters’ Upcoming Season's Shoot Due to an Ugly Spat