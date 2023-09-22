What’s Really Happening Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Here’s What It Is All About

In the realm of celebrity gossip, rumors tend to fly faster than a touchdown pass, and the recent speculation circulating around pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no exception. Are they dating? Are they just friends? While the media has been buzzing about a potential romance between Swift and Kelce, a source close to the situation has catered to fans and provided some much-needed clarity.

According to E! News, the two did indeed meet up once in New York. However, Swifties, before one starts shipping this new couple, it’s significant to note that they are far from being official lovebirds. "They've been texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again," the insider said. "It's been very low-key as he's been in season." Kelce himself addressed the rumors during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he emphasized that everyone needs to take a chill pill regarding his love life. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," the 33-year-old player remarked.

As a matter of fact, Kelce’s brother, NFL star Jason Kelce, unknowingly added fuel to the fire when he notoriously suggested that the rumor might be true. On Thursday Night Football, Jason said, "Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis' love life," referring to Travis' previous reality dating show. Jason then concluded, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with." Travis set the record straight, claiming that 'no one actually knows what's going on.'

According to HuffPost, however, one need not write off the possibility of a Swift-Kelce romance too quickly; there’s a twist. Kelce revealed on his podcast New Heights that he did make a bold move earlier this summer when he tried to woo the Lavender Haze singer during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. He tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but the attempt was fumbled. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his older brother at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Travis continued. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium]—you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'" So, while the status of their 'relationship' remains uncertain, it seems that the two haven't ruled out the possibility of something more, either. As Travis aptly put it, "We'll see what happens in the near future." For now, the speculation continues, and fans of both Swift and Kelce eagerly await any updates. In the world of celebrity romance, you never know what's next.

