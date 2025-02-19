What’s Really Going on with Donald Trump’s Health? 5 Things You Didn’t Know

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most popular presidents in American history. Despite his old age, at 82, the Republican candidate is back in the White House to serve another term. Interestingly, besides his blunt jabs, peculiar fashion sense, and latest changes in the policies, tabloids also want to know more about his health.

We are not going to lie, but most American presidents are quite old now; considering their age, fans and the press want proper details about their health standing since he is on a mission to make America healthy and great again. Throughout his political career, troubles have been raised regarding his physical and mental health, particularly focusing on his age, weight, lifestyle, and family history of heart disease.

Moreover, several sources have claimed that a noticeable change in his energy and way of talking during speeches, which include frequent repetition and slurring, has been spotted. Well, before you worry, let’s not beat around the bush and address the top things we bet you didn’t know about President Trump.

Former White House Physician Claims Donald Trump is Overweight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

Former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman said in an old interview that although Trump is not a smoker, he is overweight for his height. The president, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, is 244 pounds (110 kg). He is medically obese. While the exact weight is never confirmed, as per the outlet MSN, Donald Trump had high cholesterol in 2020, which has now been brought down to a manageable rate. Everyone from Donald Trump’s family has tall genes, including his youngest son, Barron.

Donald Trump Suffered from a Heart Disease in 2018

As per The Mayo Clinic, Donald Trump’s weight, lifestyle, and LDL (cholesterol) levels made him a threat to heart disease. In 2018, Trump was diagnosed with a form of heart disease called coronary artery disease, which was a common one for men of his age. However, since his body parameters are now in control, he seems fine. Furthermore, Donald Trump has not released detailed medical records since 2015, which makes these alleged numbers indicate his wellness levels. Despite this, Trump also decided to withdraw America from the World Health Organization, sparking backlash from many.

Donald Trump’s Sudden Assassination Attack in 2024 Impacted Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

Reportedly, Donald Trump survived a deadly assassination attack during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, sustaining an injury to his upper right ear. Trump was shot by a 20-year-old man named Thomas Crook. According to the FBI, Trump was hit by a bullet or shrapnel. In August 2024, Vanity Fair reported that the incident left some brutal effects on the president, and he suffered psychological trauma ( or PTSD) for it.

Donald Trump Does not drink After THIS Incident

President Trump reportedly did not drink alcohol after he saw his older brother Fred Trump Jr. have alcoholism, which contributed to his early death in 1981 at the age of 42 after complications due to alcohol addiction. The situation for Fred was so bad that it affected him both personally and professionally. Therefore, Trump also does not smoke or do any kind of drug like marijuana. Donald Trump has talked about his brother numerous times and warned other people not to surrender to substance abuse. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, also had a turbulent medical history, as he was found to have Alzheimer’s disease alongside dementia in 1991.