“What’s a Grocery Pump?”—Trump’s Press Secretary Trolled for Absurd Answer To Trump’s Promise of Reducing Prices On ‘Day One’

Karoline Leavitt made history by becoming the youngest Press Secretary to White House. That being said, she has big shoes to fill in, and so far, things don’t seem to be going too great for her. 27-year-old Leavitt, who recently embraced motherhood, is on her way to become the next viral meme, if she doesn’t get her act together.

On Wednesday’s press briefing, Leavitt was reminded of Donald Trump‘s campaign promise of reducing prices on his first day back in office. Contrary to his promise, prices continue to soar, leaving the citizens furious.

Edward Lawrene from Fox Business questioned, “So now that the President Trump’s policies are starting to take shape, how long will it take to cycle through and get some of the actual prices that Americans are paying to come down?”

Karoline Leavitt’s reply not only astonished those who attended the briefing, it has also invited criticism from Internet users. With confusion, she asked if the reporter as referring to “prices at the store and at the grocery pump?”

Unable to come up with a good answer, she replied, “Across the board? Er, sure.”

She then went on to say, “Well, the president is doing everything he can, obviously, to reduce the cost of living crisis in this country as quickly as possible.”

Leavitt added, “It is why he signed a litany of executive orders across the board in the first couple of weeks here. He declared a national energy emergency, he committed to cutting ten regulations for every new one on the book, as you know, working for a Fox Business related outlet, deregulation and energy independence are huge drivers of reducing inflation in this country and I think Americans can be assured by the results President Trump had in his first term when, again, with 1.4 percent when he left office.”

As she failed to actually tell how and when the prices are expected to come down, the reporter asked, “Is it months or is it a year. And will Americans have the patience to wait for it?”

Leavitt replied: “I don’t have a timeline, but the president is doing everything that he possibly can to reduce cost of living for Americans at home.”

Leavitt’s answer didn’t satisy the reporter and is definitely not pleasing the citizens. People are not only furious at Trump for not taking immediate actions as promised in his campaign, they are also trolling his press secretary’s inability to answer the question and introducing a new term called ‘Grocery Pump’.

A netizen asked, “What’s a grocery pump?” Another user wrote, “She’s getting flustered already. This can never last 4 years. None of Trump’s press secretary did.”

Trolling the young press secretary, someone tweeted, “I mean if this doesn’t work out for her, she can go back to pumping groceries at a full service food station?”

“This SNL?,” another X User took a dig. A similar comment reads, “Has she ever considered a career in comedy?”

“Honey, did you fill up the car? Yes, dear. I put 6 bananas, toiletpapier, potatoes, two cartons of milk and a six pick Red Bull in the tank. Thanks babe. Do we still have Diesel in the freezer?,” wrote someone else.



This isn’t the first time Karoline Leavitt has been trolled for her answers at the briefing. Afte her first briefing she was called “spinmeister” during CNN broadcast because of how she handled questions regarding the recent freezeing of federal grants and loans.

“It’s a classic spinmeister tactic saying I answered that when you haven’t answered it and apparently can’t answer it right away,” quoted the Daily Mail report following Karoline’s inability to answer properly.

Within a few days of starting her new job, Leavitt has been making major blunders. The Trump administration is already under scrutiny and therefore, she must be more cautious with how she handles the press.