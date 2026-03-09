‘Whatever It Takes’ Pete Hegseth Vows US Will ‘Go As Far As We Need’ To Topple Iranian

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that the United States under President Donald Trump is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to bring down the Iranian regime as the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East grows more intense.

Speaking in a televised interview as fighting between US and Iranian forces intensifies, Pete Hegseth made clear that the Trump administration is prepared to dramatically escalate military action if necessary. “We will go as far as we need to go,” Hegseth added. “And we will finish the job.”

Pete Hegseth on the Iran War: "What I want your viewers to understand is—This is only just the beginning."

“We will go as far as we need to go to advance American interests,” Pete Hegseth said, adding that the president is fully committed to seeing the mission through. The Pentagon chief emphasized that every option remains on the table — including the possibility of American troops being deployed directly into Iran if circumstances demand it.

“We’re not going to get into operational details about what might come next,” Pete Hegseth said when pressed about potential next steps. “But the United States military is prepared to execute whatever decisions President Trump makes.”

The comments come as tensions surge following a series of major military operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure and leadership as part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten the United States and its allies.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth framed the campaign as a necessary response to years of aggression by Tehran, insisting the United States did not initiate the conflict. “We didn’t start this conflict,” he said. “But under President Trump, we will finish it.”

The defense secretary made clear that the administration’s ultimate objective is to remove the threat posed by the current Iranian regime, which he accused of repeatedly targeting Americans and destabilizing the region. “If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world, we will hunt you down,” Hegseth warned.

While the administration has not formally announced a plan for regime change, Pete Hegseth acknowledged that the current leadership in Tehran may not survive the conflict if the campaign continues.

The warning comes after deadly Iranian retaliation in the region claimed the lives of several American service members. According to officials, seven US troops were killed in recent drone attacks carried out by Iranian forces targeting American positions in the Middle East.

The deaths included six American personnel stationed in Kuwait and another soldier deployed in Saudi Arabia, marking one of the deadliest Iranian attacks on US forces in years.

Despite the loss of life, Hegseth insisted the attacks would only strengthen the United States’ determination. “There will likely be more casualties,” he acknowledged, while stressing that American forces remain prepared for the fight.

The Trump administration has already launched a sweeping military campaign against Iranian targets, striking thousands of military sites across the country in what officials describe as one of the largest sustained air operations in recent years.

The strikes have targeted missile launch facilities, naval bases, and other strategic assets believed to be central to Iran’s ability to threaten international shipping routes and regional allies.

Pete Hegseth said the combined military power of the United States and its allies has already dealt devastating blows to Iran’s military capabilities. “We are warriors,” he said, emphasizing that the American military will not hesitate to use overwhelming force if Iran continues its attacks.

President Trump has echoed that message, warning Tehran that the United States will respond forcefully to any threats against Americans. The president has also refused to rule out deploying ground troops if the situation escalates further, telling reporters that he would consider such a move “if necessary.”

Officials say the ultimate goal of the campaign is to dismantle Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities while ending the regime’s ability to threaten US forces and regional allies.

For now, the Pentagon insists the operation is focused on securing American interests and protecting US troops — but Hegseth’s warning suggests the administration is prepared to push the campaign even further if Iran refuses to back down.