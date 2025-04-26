What You Eat Matters—Experts Say These Everyday Foods Can Reduce The Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Diet always plays a crucial role in staying healthy. Following a balanced diet not only ensures one’s overall health is taken care of, but it also ensures protection from various chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. A healthy diet may also help lower the risk of colorectal cancer, a recent addition to this growing list of diseases.

Colorectal cancer is on the rise, and especially the young population is falling victim to it, leading to it being termed a “global phenomenon.” As reported by the Irish Star, “some of the sharpest increases occurred in England, according to a comprehensive new study published in The Lancet Oncology at the end of 2024.”

The study further mentioned, as thereported, “Colorectal cancer, also referred to as bowel cancer, is the third most commonly diagnosed type of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for over 1.9 million new cases and nearly 904,000 fatalities globally in 2022.” People under 50 years of age are more susceptible to this type of cancer, which has been on the rise since the 1990s.

In contrast, older adults seem to be on the safer side regarding this disease, and the credit goes to reduced rates of smoking and regular colonoscopies. While the exact reasons behind colorectal cancer have not yet been identified, it has been pointed out by scientists and medical professionals that unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, excessive smoking, etc, can be contributing factors to the disease.

Symptoms of bowel cancer, as outlined by the NHS, include “bowel cancer can lead to anaemia (a lower than normal count of red blood cells), which may result in severe fatigue, breathlessness, and headaches.” However, since these symptoms can also be associated with other less harmful diseases, it is important to consult a doctor if the symptoms persist for more than three weeks.

A program director at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the USA, Phil Daschner, mentioned that “certain health issues have become more prevalent over the last 45 years, coinciding with the increase in early-onset cancer cases”, according to the Irish Star report.

The NCI website also mentions, “Most of the discussions about the possible causes of early-onset disease converged on three interrelated factors: diet, bacteria in the gut, and inflammation. There’s mounting evidence linking an unhealthy diet – in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables – to early-onset colorectal cancer.

Likewise, several studies have found that being overweight or obese may raise someone’s chance of getting early-onset colorectal cancer.”

It is therefore important to focus on one’s diet to seek protection from colorectal cancer. Certain fruits like watermelon, kiwi, citrus, etc, help to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer as mentioned by a 2023 study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology.

Recent research findings claim that watermelon can reduce the risk of colon cancer by 26%. As per Irish Star, gastroenterologist Dr Salhab mentioned, “watermelon isn’t just a refreshing snack; it’s loaded with antioxidants, hydrates the body (which is great for gut health and regularity), and contains lycopene, an antioxidant that may protect against cell damage”

Apples are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties, and they significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer by almost 25%. Kiwi is another fruit that is good for one’s gut health and is full of fibre and Vitamin C. Citrus fruits like limes, grapefruits, oranges, etc, have the power to reduce the chances of colon cancer by 9%.

The gastroenterologist also noted that it is “rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that can neutralise free radicals, potentially reducing DNA damage.” It is therefore important to incorporate these fruits in one’s daily diet to ensure good gut health and lower the chances of bowel cancer.