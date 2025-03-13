What Went Wrong Between Donald Trump and ‘The Apprentice’ Fame Omarosa? Inside the Twisted Saga of Ally Turned Enemy

When it comes to having feuds, Donald Trump is not the one to shy away. With his current high-voltage feuds with Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others, it is natural to lose track of his past feuds that made their mark on history. One such blast from the past has again come to the forefront, with The Apprentice Season 1 dropping on Amazon Prime Video, which has brought back memories of the ugly feud that happened between Trump and Omarosa.

Omarosa was on Team Protégé in The Apprentice though she was eventually fired by Trump in 2004, when the show was in its ninth week. However, in 2008, Omarosa featured in the spin-off, titled The Celebrity Apprentice, and again in 2013, she came back in the original The Apprentice show, where she was a participant.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Omarosa confessed that she knew people liked to hate her and somehow she happened to like it. In an interview with People, she said, “There was something so exciting because it was so different, believe it or not, from my real life.” Things were fine till now and despite being fired by Trump once, Omarosa and the present American President were still on good terms.

However, things turned south after Omarosa was hired to work for Trump during his first term as the American President. Omarosa served as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. While the position seemed fine, she allegedly got fired in 2017. However, Omarosa’s version was different as she mentioned that she had quit and the rumors about her causing a scene about the same were also apparently false, according to her.

The statement that The Executive Mansion released after Omarosa’s departure read, “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.” Trump also joined in, as he tweeted, “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.”

However, the next day of Trump’s tweet, Omarosa announced her version of the truth to the world while on Good Morning America. She said, “I resigned. I wanted to make the one-year mark — that was one of the goals I set out to [do] — and then get back to my life.” In her conversation with Michael Strahan, she also talked about how certain things happening at the White House made her uneasy, but she did not get into the details and mentioned nothing terrible about Trump.

However, her diplomatic and cordial attitude about Trump changed soon. A year after leaving The White House, Omarosa published a book titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. This book revealed a lot about the Trump administration, and unsurprisingly, they were not good.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

This put the final nail in the coffin as Trump went truly unhinged and started attacking Omarosa on social media. In the middle of all this, Omarosa also claimed that she was being offered money to keep silent and also recorded some parts of her conversation with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara. In an MSNBC interview, Omarosa also said, “I’m going to go toe-to-toe with him, everything he throws at me — believe me, my tapes are much better than theirs. I’ll do what I have to do to protect myself.”

Besides tweeting horrible things about Omarosa, Trump also sued her for her book. However, the case that started in 2018 ultimately ended in 2021, with Omarosa emerging as the winner. When asked about the verdict, Trump did not make any comments on it and instead focused again on Omarosa’s various alleged failures.

While their feud does not seem to be ending anytime soon, Omarosa seems confident in her position given she defeated Trump while he was the acting President.