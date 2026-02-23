What Happened to Mila Kunis? Where the “Family Guy” Star Is Now

Mila Kunis was one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood at one point. She was everywhere, and there was little doubt that Hollywood was cultivating the star to remain in the spotlight. However, the actress, as well as her husband, Ashton Kutcher, seems to be increasingly absent from mainstream television and films.

While the “That ’70s Show” stars do have reduced visibility, they are far from done with films. Mila Kunis appeared in “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third entry in the “Knives Out” film series, directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig as the franchise’s resident detective, Benoit Blanc, who follows in the footsteps of literary predecessors like Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes.

Mila Kunis has been very vocal about how much she enjoys being there for her family. She has a strict one-film-a-year rule that allows her to balance her acting career with her family life. She still voices the role of Meg Griffin in “Family Guy,” the long-running adult animated sitcom.

Mila Kunis was just 15 when she began voicing Meg Griffin on #FamilyGuy but she wasn’t the first one to have the gig. pic.twitter.com/e77nFN6GT9 — Stern Show (@sternshow) January 2, 2024

The films that she ends up selecting have multiple factors that appeal to Kunis. Films important to women are something the Kunis is always interested in. She did Bad Moms and its sequel for that reason specifically. She also did The Spy Who Dumped Me to support a female director, who is astonishingly rare, according to the actor.

Speaking with Variety on the matter, she said, “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I can’t do two movies back-to-back. I have a newborn, like I can’t travel.’ I didn’t want to — my whole family moved as a tribe and I was like, ‘I can’t do this,’ and my husband turns to me and goes, ‘You realize you’ve never worked with a female director,’”

Here’s what Mila Kunis says is the “noticeable difference” on set with a female director. pic.twitter.com/63dvlxLKRJ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 7, 2018

The actress has been going steady when it comes to her acting career for the past few years. She has not taken a step back from Hollywood entirely; she is simply choosing her projects a little more carefully after having two children.

Her husband, Ashton Kutcher, is in a similar predicament himself. The actor has taken a step back from acting and focuses on his tech venture, Thorne. This company helps fight child s____l abuse, and is partnered with bug brands like Microsoft and Google. Kutcher started this venture with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.