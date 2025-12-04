“What Happened to Her Face?” – Netizens Shocked by Susan Dell’s Alleged $60,000 Transformation

Susan Dell’s face is once again at the center of discussion after she appeared in front of the public eye to make a multimillion-dollar announcement. On Tuesday, Susan, along with her husband, Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, joined Donald Trump at the White House. The pair announced a massive donation of $6.2 billion to the Trump accounts.

For context, it is a savings initiative, formed under Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” for underprivileged children. However, people couldn’t focus on the big announcement, as Susan’s appearance became a massive distraction. As photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, people quickly began noticing that something about Dell’s appearance had changed.

Many even speculated that she might have gone under the knife or made some cosmetic adjustments. Some critics came forward slamming her for getting a “MAGA makeover.” One user on X (formerly Twitter) directly asked, “What is wrong with Susan Dell’s face/eyes?”

im sure she’s a nice person, but Susan Dell looks like an SNL parody. something isn’t quite right there. https://t.co/M0Eap8m2Ll — David Rachford (@DavidRachford) December 2, 2025

“On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan’s face? It took me back a minute,” another wrote. A third agreed, “Yes, I can’t get over it??? What happened? Don’t want to be mean but??” a third wrote, prompting another to chime in.”

“Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet,” one user suggested. Another simply declared, “Wow, Susan’s face is kinda freaking me out.”

Following the controversy over her change in appearance, an expert shared what could have happened with Susan Dell. Dr. Ross Perry, who is the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, revealed what could have made Susan look so different these days.

“Susan has sparked widespread speculation about whether she may have undergone cosmetic treatments. In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual. Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result,” said Dr. Perry.

Jesus Christ, Susan Dell looks like a startled cartoon character. Honey, fire your plastic surgeon 😳 — Lauren (@LaurenAPN) December 2, 2025

“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted,” he added.

“Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images.”

“However, non-surgical treatments can also achieve significant changes. Botox can smooth forehead and frown lines, while dermal fillers in the cheeks or tear troughs can restore lost volume and create a more youthful contour. In some cases, overuse of injectables, such as excessive Botox around the eyes or too much filler in the mid-face, can even contribute to a slightly ‘wide-eyed’ or startled appearance,” said Dr. Ross Perry.

However, he also added, the change in her appearance could be due to lighting and makeup. But if that’s not the case, the procedures as mentioned by Perry could total more than $60,000.

“A full facelift can reach up to $40,000, eyelid surgery around $8,000, Botox typically ranges from $300 to $800, and fillers from $600 to $1,500,” the doctor told Irish Star.