“What Happened to Her Face?” Kellyanne Conway’s New Look Sparks MAGA Transformation Rumors

Kellyanne Conway’s recent MAGA face transformation could not stay hidden for too long. The 59-year-old political consultant barely has wrinkles that usually deepen around the eyes and mouth in the late fifties.

Her skin appears smooth and youthful, with minimal wrinkles around the eyes. When Conway served as the senior advisor to Donald Trump, she had her natural face with less dramatic volume to her cheeks and wrinkles showing.

Previously, Conway faced ridicule when her mascara ran during the NYC election results, sparking viral memes. However, this time it’s the infamous Mar-a-Lago face. The most common signs are plump lips, smooth skin and prominent cheeks. Pointing out these changes, many viewers commented on how shocked they were by her new face.

I don’t know about you, but I’m digging Kellyanne Conway’s recent ‘Suzanne Somers meets Tara Reid’ face work. pic.twitter.com/z4A8NrJUhL — drag horse bridge club (@draghorsebrgclb) August 20, 2024

Conway appeared on a Fox News interview looking MAGAfied. Apart from the visible cosmetic work, she had bold makeup and false eyelashes. For a 59-year-old, she looked at least a decade or two younger.

One viewer commented, “Nobody is mentioning how Kellyanne got her face YANKED.” Another one added, “I AIN’T HATING AT ALL BUT IT LOOKS LIKE SOMEONE HAD A FACE JOB.” Viewers may not have been impressed by her work, but they were applauding the facial procedures. They even called her surgeon an artist and the work “well worth the price.”

Many people were also impressed by her new look that defies age. One person posted, “Kellyanne, you look so good tonight. You look like you’re rested & ready to go. Keep up the good work.”

Kellyanne Conway I don’t even recognize her what happened to her face? pic.twitter.com/OJDLshlAVJ — BigTex2024 (@shadowbaanedbyX) May 15, 2025

An expert also weighed in to assess the changes in Conway’s face. New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine explained that Conway may have gotten a blepharoplasty and facelift for a youthful appearance. Apart from this, she may have had Botox, filler/fat grafting, and laser resurfacing to achieve her current fresh face.

Levine’s Instagram post explaining Conway’s transformation received several curious comments. Many people were surprised by the new look, while there were some critics about not being able to change who she is from the inside. “The ugliness of her soul still shines through,” posted one Insta user.

Second user praised the transformation, “Her under-eyes were the worst on all of television. Bags wrinkles hollows and that’s just for starters. whoever did this refresh on her – deserves a gold medal. Wow.”