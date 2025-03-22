What Elon Musk Eats in a Day—Strange Eating Habits of a Billionaire Revealed!

Elon Musk, who runs Tesla and SpaceX, sometimes clocks in 80 to 100 hours weekly. But what keeps him going through all that grind? Well, Elon’s way of eating is pretty out there, too. He’s all about getting things done fast, even regarding food. He’s not exactly a poster boy for a balanced diet.

Elon’s admitted that he’s not big on good meals for you. He’s more about getting stuff done than counting calories. Sometimes, he’ll skip breakfast entirely and then go all out on a big dinner packed with more energy than a Tesla battery. So, what does this dude eat in a day? Let’s take a peek at his usual food routine.

It seems that Elon Musk isn’t really into breakfast. Back in 2018, a Business Insider report mentioned that he typically skips the first meal of the day, aka his breakfast. When he does decide to break his fast, he keeps it simple with a quick omelet or maybe just a coffee and a pastry on the side.

Now, Musk’s approach to breakfast is intermittent fasting. It’s a diet where you eat all your food in a smaller window of time and skip meals like breakfast. But here’s what Dr. Mark Hyman, a functional medicine expert, says: “Given his demanding lifestyle, he could benefit from a high-protein morning meal.”

Elon Musk is known for his quick and casual lunch routine. He’ll scarf down a meal in under five minutes, even when he’s in the middle of meetings. He’s not too picky about what he eats; it’s all about what’s handy and easy. According to a Forbes report in 2023, the guy’s usual lunches consist of burgers, sandwiches, and carb-heavy dishes.

Pizza is one of the primary food groups imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2023

But when it comes to dinner, that’s his time to live it up! Musk has a real taste for the finer things in life. He’s a fan of French food, can’t say no to a BBQ, and absolutely loves a good steak. And let’s not forget his spicy food adventures! He’s been known to throw down with some of the hottest peppers just for kicks. In one of his Reddit Q&As, he joked, “I’d rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life.”

There are some foods Elon Musk can’t get enough of. He adores Diet Coke, calling it “one of the great wonders of the world.” And let’s not forget about his love for fast food, with places like McDonald’s and In-N-Out being his go-to spots.

The guy has also been honest about his cravings. He’s been known to devour whole boxes of cookies in one go and has a thing for cinnamon rolls when the midnight munchies hit. During a chat on X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, he fessed up to his weakness for chocolate-chip cookies, saying they’re his “kryptonite.”

But here’s the thing: somehow, he keeps his energy up. It could be because he’s got some superhero-like genes or a lot of willpower! Dr. Rhonda Patrick, a health researcher, said, “Some individuals can thrive despite suboptimal diets, but it’s not recommended for longevity.”

Up to 30% of the weight lost while dieting can come from lean muscle mass—but the right training and nutrition can help you preserve muscle, which is key for metabolic health and reducing the risk of sarcopenia. You can lose fat and gain muscle at the same time—a process called… pic.twitter.com/SODGlwU5mY — Dr. Rhonda Patrick (@foundmyfitness) February 7, 2025

Musk’s food choices are not what you’d see on the cover of a health magazine, but considering all he gets done, you can’t say it’s not working for him!