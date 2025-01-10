What Did Trump Whisper to Obama at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral? Lip Reader Reveals Shocking Details

Renowned former politician and philanthropist who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter, passed away on December 29, 2024. The popular personality died at 100 after battling a series of health challenges, including metastatic brain cancer and liver cancer. Carter was the longest-living president in U.S. history and brought immense benefits and changes to his country. He pardoned all Vietnam War draft evaders with Proclamation 4483 on his second day as president, followed by establishing the Panama Canal treaties.

Following his death, his funeral was held on January 9 (Thursday) in his home state of Georgia, alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who passed away in 2023. Several notable political figures, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton, were in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Carter NHP (@jimmycarternps)

Among the list of prominent attendees, people also noticed President re-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. The duo, who have a history of tense relations and not seeing eye to eye for over a decade, engaged in a friendly interaction that surprised many. Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who was born deaf and for 16 years has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, claimed that behind the duo’s warm smiles at the event, they were engrossed in serious business talks.

As per the New York Post, they were perhaps discussing the status of an international agreement. At one point, Trump leaned toward Obama and said, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?” to which Obama laughed as Trump added, “and after, I will,” before the pooled TV camera feed cut away from the men, who were bracketed by former First Lady Laura Bush and Trump’s wife, Melania.

Previously, during his first term, Donald Trump withdrew from Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement, although it remains unclear if those agreements were part of the conversation. Freeman further analyzed the rest of the chat and added that the conversation became personal, after which Trump said, “Call me at the foy after, yep,” to Obama, possibly referring to the National Cathedral’s foyer. After which Obama said, “can you just … it should be good.”

“I can’t talk; we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly today,” Trump said, as Obama nodded. Previously, both Trump and Obama indulged in cold media jabs and sarcastic remarks. For instance, after the 2016 election, Trump accused Obama of ordering the feds to “spy” on his campaign over alleged ties to Russia. Barack Obama mocked the upcoming president, reflecting on his long speeches, comparing him to “like Fidel Castro.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump achieved victory on November 6, 2025, securing votes in the majority of states across the country. Wearing his signature MAGA cap, Trump addressed the crowd and said, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.” Ahead of his inauguration on January 20, Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the United States.