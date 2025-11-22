What Barron Trump Whispered to Joe Biden at the January Inauguration — Brother Eric Finally Reveals

Everyone’s beloved Barron Trump needs no introduction. If his dad, Donald Trump, is known to be fierce, moody, and unpredictable, Barron’s demeanour is quite the opposite. He is calm and private. He was spotted during Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2025.

Dressed in a fine cashmere tailored suit and a sleek back hairstyle like his father, Barron stole the spotlight instantly. People remembered the young and cute Barron, who was a little guy running around after Melania Trump.

Therefore, when everyone saw him at 18, waving to the audience as Donald Trump introduced him to a room full of people, saying, “I have a very tall son named Barron… Has anyone ever heard of him?” everyone immediately broke into applause; his fan base grew noticeably.

While everyone was busy being fashion police at Trump’s inaugural ceremony and taking notes from the newly elected President’s speech, eagle-eyed fans and body language experts were witty enough to highlight a short yet intriguing moment between Barron Trump and former President Joe Biden.

A viral video showed Barron shaking Biden’s hand before leaning in to whisper something to his father’s political opponent. An amateur lip reader captioned the clip to suggest the youngest Trump member was provoking Biden with the phrase “It’s on.”

People assumed Barron Trump must have been mean to the former leader and First Lady, Melania Trump allegedly scolded her son and asked him to “try to be nice.”

As those rumors floated for quite some time and slowly simmered down, the same video resurfaced again in October 2025, reigniting speculation about what the 19-year-old had actually said. Barron’s elder brother, Eric Trump, appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show on November 14, 2025, and cleared the air about what his younger sibling spoke to Biden.

Eric claimed that, contrary to the speculation that Barron was not respectful to the former President, the duo actually had a brief, warm and lovely exchange. “It was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right,” Eric Trump said. “‘Congratulations and best of luck to you,’ or something very respectful.”

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) used Barron’s respectful tone. They hinted at his father, Donald Trump’s, probable disapproval of it. “One apple that fell very far from the tree,” one person joked, implying that Donald might not appreciate his son’s diplomatic tone. This comment from the user also highlights a long-standing political rivalry between Joe Biden and Trump as opponents.

Trump has mostly blamed the Democrats for the shortcomings of America, including the recent government shutdown and has insulted Joe Biden and his administration during public speeches as well. He calls him “Sleepy Joe” and has claimed that he and Kamala Harris have ruined the golden age of America. His MAGA policies and ambitious vision would restore it.

Meanwhile, Barron Trump is currently studying business at New York University and likes to stay away from the spotlight. He likes to enjoy his mother’s home-cooked meals and reportedly does not eat lunch at the cafeteria.

The youngster is super bright, and he already has a startup. Barron launched his own company at the age of 18. The company’s main focus is high-end properties and golf course projects in the western states of Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

According to Times Now, Barron’s high school classmate and co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, told The Post that the company will concentrate on luxury real estate developments, such as golf courses and homes in the states mentioned above.

He also played a key role in the 2024 campaign. According to his mother, Melania Trump, Barron suggested major podcast appearances. He advised his father on strategies to engage younger audiences.