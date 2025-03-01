‘WHAT A SHAME!’ Donald Trump Slams MLB Over Pete Rose, Promises Posthumous Pardon

The US President, Donald Trump, has vowed to grant a posthumous pardon to the MLB legend Pete Rose, who denied his entry to the Hall of Fame. Pete Rose is among the best players of all time, and he even seemed like a shoo-in for Cooperstown. However, it was before he got engaged in a betting scandal. Following that, it was found that he was involved in betting; Rose eventually got banned from Major League Baseball for life.

Several fans and players have called to uplift the ban, especially late in his life and after his career was done. Several pundits felt that he had ‘served his time’ and that there was no point keeping the ban going. Rose sadly died in September at the age of 83. He was on the outside of the sport and banished from the Hall of Fame. There’s no indication that will be reversed, but Trump says if he has his way, Rose will finally be inducted into Cooperstown.

🚨 #Breaking President Trump Calls Out MLB for Snubbing Pete Rose, Promises Pardon for Baseball Legend pic.twitter.com/TvHwRDvy9m — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) March 1, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, the US President discussed the league. However, he didn’t mention anyone’s name but called for officials to elevate the bane and elect him to the Hall of Fame. Following this, a post was made just hours after Donald Trump and JD Vance’s bitter encounter with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The US President also vowed to pardon Rose for a tax income violation in 1990—when the Cincinnati Reds icon failed to report income he earned from signing autographs.

Donald Trump stated, “Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great Pete Rose, also known as “Charlie Hustle,” into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Now he is dead, and he will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and he can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!”

“Anyway, over the next few weeks, I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.”

“He never betted against himself or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy a–, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!”