“What a Nasty Man”: Truck Driver Flips the Bird at Black Woman Over Bumper Sticker — Karma Hits Fast

An angry pickup driver went viral after receiving instant karma. The man flipped the bird at a Black woman over a political bumper sticker. He may not have envisioned what could happen next and may have thought it was a mindless road rage.

However, he quickly faced consequences for his uncontrolled anger. The video has gone viral on Instagram and X, gaining millions of views. Social media users liked how he got what he deserved at that moment.

Suzie Rizzio wrote while sharing the video, “This guy was driving down the street and flipped off this woman because of the political bumper sticker she had on her car, and it didn’t go as he planned!”

This guy was driving down the street and flipped off this woman because of the political bumper sticker she has on her car and it didn’t go as he planned! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GKWbflmO3E — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 21, 2026

The video shows the man driving past a Black woman and sticking his hand out to flip the bird at her. She initially thought it was just a speeding car, but it quickly became a case of political hostility and road rage.

In just a few seconds, the angry pickup driver slammed his vehicle into another car that was parked on the side of the road. His truck stopped, and one of the wheels rolled down the road. According to Atlanta Black Star, even after the crash, the man did not learn his lesson and continued with obscene behavior.

He used abusive language, screaming, “I f– hate you!” at the woman. He tried to blame her for what happened to him while he was the one distracted while driving. Despite this behavior, the Black woman was kind enough to ask him if he was okay. He replied no.

it really speaks to the decency of the person that filmed this when she asked if the whiney baby was ok. — John O’Sullivan #FreePalestine #neveragainisnow (@JohnOSullivan36) January 21, 2026

She proceeded to ask, “Are you hurt?” he said no, then she confirmed if he was physically hurt. Many people appreciated how kind the Black woman was. One person wrote, “That was nice of her to even ask when he was behaving like a child having a temper tantrum.”

One X user was concerned and commented, “I feel bad though for the person that owns that silver car.” Another added, “Karma definitely has a sense of humor.” The third one posted, “What a nasty man, not even appreciating his victim showing concern.” Another one chimed in, “I am not even remotely religious, but the Bible says you reap what you sow.”