“What a Disgrace” — Former MSNBC Host Blasts LeBron James for Israel Comments

Former MSNBC and MS NOW host Mehdi Hasan is facing backlash for criticizing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who praised Portland Trail Blazers forward and former Israeli League MVP Deni Avdija on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference before the NBA All-Star Game, James was asked what message he’d like to send to Israel, as well as his thoughts on Avdija as a player. The 25-year-old Avdija, who is of Israeli and Gorani heritage, made his first All-Star team after averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers.

James, a four-time MVP and one of the greatest players in league history, said that Avdija is playing “exceptional basketball” and deserved to earn All-Star honors. The four-time NBA champion then addressed Israel, though he may not have given the answer that some pro-Palestine supporters would have preferred.

“If I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career,” James said. “I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great at sports but [to] be better in general in life. So, hopefully, someday I could make it over there. Like I said, I’ve never been over there, but I heard great things.”

🏀 @KingJames shares a message for fans in Israel 🇮🇱 In a short exchange, he praised Deni Avdija’s All-Star level season, calling his play “exceptional,” and said he hopes to inspire people not only to be great in sports, but to be even better in life. LeBron added that he has… pic.twitter.com/rusKK0B3PW — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) February 15, 2026

Hasan, who was born in England and spent nearly a decade working for Al Jazeera, was among those unimpressed with James’ comments.

“What a disgrace LeBron is,” Hasan wrote on X.

We’re not quite sure what Hasan expected James to say, regardless of the platform or moment. Not only does James remain arguably the NBA’s most recognizable player at 41 years old, but he also ranks among the world’s most popular athletes. Even those who dislike James, whether for his on-court persona or political commentary, know who he is and how quickly people pay attention when he speaks out.

Although James has a history of addressing current events, he typically saves the more serious, controversial issues for those occurring in the United States. There is a significant difference between James advocating for police reform and expressing frustration or disapproval with Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Palestine.

What a disgrace LeBron is https://t.co/xLWJMg8gD1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 15, 2026

Some X users defended Hasan and shared his outrage with James for seemingly praising Israel rather than bringing up the alleged death toll in Gaza. As of February 2026, the Gaza Health Ministry estimates roughly 72,000 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli violence since Oct. 7, 2023. Others blasted Hasan, questioning why he tried putting James in a position to say something negative and controversial about Israel, given the timing and the Oct. 7 attacks.

Hasan later published an open letter to James on Monday, referencing James’ support for Black Lives Matter and his continued criticism of President Donald Trump.

“Why have we heard nothing from you?” Hasan wrote. “In fact, worse than nothing.”

James had not publicly addressed Hasan’s comments as of Monday morning.

Limited by sciatica and foot problems in the season’s first half, James is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and a 50.2% field-goal percentage through 36 games. The Lakers are 33-21 and hold the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed.