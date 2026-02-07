“We’ve Been Distraught” — Family Fears Deportation After ICE Detains Mother of Two

A Southern California family says it is living in fear and horror after a mother of two was detained by ICE. The woman’s family believes she will be sent to a different detention facility, raising concerns that she could be deported at any moment.

Jacqueline Rivas Blandon is a Nicaraguan national who was being held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County after detention last month.

As per her family, she is now being sent to the ICE facility in Arizona. They are worried that this step might take her closer to being deported from the United States.

“We’ve been distraught, really, because ever since she got detained, it’s been a shock to the whole family,” said the woman’s son-in-law, Richard Ker. “We don’t know where she is, and we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

According to ABC7, Rivas Blandon entered the country legally through the humanitarian parole program launched under Biden’s administration.

The program allowed people from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela to live and work in the country on a temporary basis. Unfortunately, the program was terminated under President Donald Trump’s office. This made many participants seek other legal protection.

The woman’s family shared that her program ended early last year, and then she applied for asylum. Additionally, she was also preparing to appear before an immigration judge. However, federal officers detained her, without any warning.

It was also revealed that Rivas Blandon is a mother to two children (aged 8 and 10), who are currently staying with their father. The woman’s family shared that the immigration judge allowed her release so she could return to Nicaragua in March.

Rivas Blandon also accepted that decision so she could live with her children and plan their travel together. Sadly, the ICE denied her request and kept her detained at the Adelanto facility.

“Because she agreed to voluntarily depart, she thought, ‘OK, we’ll have a couple of months to get everything in order,’” Ker said. “ICE was just like, ‘No, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to detain you and keep you detained.’”

The situation worsened when the family was informed about her transfer to Arizona on Monday morning. It frightens them that she will be deported without any notice as soon as arrives.

Advocates highlighted that Rivas’ case shows the growing concerns related to immigration enforcement policies and shifting interpretations of parole and asylum protections.

Several other similar cases have drawn attention from immigration attorneys, especially with families and children involved.