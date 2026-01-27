West Virginia TikToker Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Donald Trump’s Assassination

Morgan L. Morrow, 39, a West Virginia librarian, has been arrested over a TikTok video. Through the video, she was allegedly trying to recruit people on social media to assassinate Donald Trump. According to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by WOWK, Morrow said in the video that “Surely a sniper with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million.”

On Monday, she was charged with one count of threats of terroristic acts, as his video was interpreted as advocating for Trump’s assassination. Morrow was detained at her home by deputies, and afterwards, she allegedly admitted that her TikTok video was indeed “intended as a threat directed toward President Donald J. Trump.”

According to the complaint, the librarian didn’t reveal much about why she was allegedly plotting to assassinate Trump. She said that she had “personal reasons for wishing harm upon the president.”

Meet Morgan L. Morrow, a librarian at Jackson County Public Library in West Virginia. She appears to call for someone to ass*ssinate Trump while other commenters call to also kiII Stephen Miller, Larry Ellison, and Peter Thiel. Our tax dollars pay her salary. You can contact… pic.twitter.com/BrIZG9TlWA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2026

While the West Virginia librarian allegedly admitted to the plot, she also said she did not intend to personally carry out the act. However, deputies disagreed as they believe statements such as hers are “designed to encourage, inspire or entice others to carry out the threatened act, regardless of whether the speaker publicly intends to personally do so.”

Ross Mellinger, the Jackson County Sheriff, told WOWK, “When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride that follows.” “We’re just trying to do our part in making sure that it’s not acted upon, and there’s no one that’s following her footsteps to try to carry out the plan,” Mellinger added.

“It’s okay to be critical of the government. It’s okay to be critical of things you don’t agree with. But when you start promoting the violence, and you’re promoting a plan to carry out the violence and recruiting other people to carry out the plan for you, that’s clearly crossing the line.”

Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County Bureua of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment… pic.twitter.com/ESPAekbLSs — Boone Cutler 🦬🇺🇸 🦅 (@boonecutler) January 26, 2026

Jackson County Public Library officials said, “The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization.”