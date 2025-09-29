“We Should Be Scared to Death” – Former White House Attorney Issues Chilling Warning to Americans About Donald Trump

Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney, has spoken up. He served during Donald Trump’s first administration. On Sunday, he issued a chilling warning to Americans. During a discussion with MSNBC‘s Alex Witt, Cobb said, “I think we should be scared to death.” He commented that what “scares me the most” is that only a small number of people in the country are aware of the dangers they are living in. Cobb also thinks people need to stand up to Trump and the GOP.

Ty Cobb and Alex Witt were discussing the indictment of former FBI director James Comey. He noted that he is only being targeted because he was “an enemy of the president.” He also pondered on how the Justice Department “in the ordinary course of traditional processes” had concluded there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute the former FBI director.

Cobb warned that “this is really authoritarianism” and “should scare everybody.” He also commented on Donald Trump deploying national troops in Washington. He said it was possibly “practice exercises” of something more sinister to come. Cobb also commented on Trump’s call for prosecuting his political rivals. He described it as “just narcissistic vengeance at its core.”

He then discussed that most Americans are now aware of this dangerous situation they are living in right now. It’s time for them to stand up to Donald Trump and the GOP. On Sunday, Cobb said on CBS News’ Face The Nation, “America needs to learn from the mistakes and lessons that we’ve had, and one of the biggest mistakes that America ever had was re-electing President Trump.”

Comey had been charged with making false statements to Congress and with obstruction of a congressional proceeding. He was fired as FBI Director in 2017 by Trump. Even Pam Bondi’s own staff has criticized Comey’s indictment. According to MSNBC, an insider described this move “among the worst abuses in DOJ history.” Sources close to the department have found this “shocking.”

“It’s hard to overstate how big a moment this is,” said one insider. Former DOJ Director of Public Affairs Xochitl Hinojosa said, “It doesn’t surprise them, though, because this is how the Justice Department has been operating lately. Career officials have largely been either pushed out or silenced and are not in meetings about major decisions about case.”

Pam Bondi said, “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”