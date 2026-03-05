“We Categorically Deny It”: Spain Rejects White House Claim It Shifted Stance on Iran War

Tensions between America and Spain over the US-Israel war on Iran further intensified after the Spanish government dismissed claims that it is now supporting the USA.

This came after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and US President Donald Trump had a heated exchange over the USA’s use of airbases in Spain amid the ongoing conflict.

The Spanish Prime Minister firmly denied giving America access to its bases. He said the USA could not use them to launch missiles into Iran. Trump did not take the rejection well and clapped back with a fiery rant on Truth Social.

He even threatened to cut off all trade with Spain and accused them of bad leadership. The President also suggested using Spain’s base to conduct airstrikes even without having the necessary permission.

Trump’s statement prompted Sanchez to address the nation earlier this week. He wanted to clear up confusion amid the chaos and explained that Spain did not want to be a witness to something bad for their country.

“We are not going to be accomplices to something that is bad for the world and contrary to our values and interests, simply because of fear of reprisals from some,” Sanchez said.

According to Unilad, he also mentioned that Spain would demand “the end of hostilities” and doubled down on his “No a la guerra” stance, which translates to “No to war” in English.

‘No to war’: Sánchez doubles down after Trump threat to cut off trade with Spain https://t.co/slppuxFhA3 — Harry Seccombe (@harrychaplins) March 5, 2026

More recently, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, claimed that Spain has allegedly reversed its stance and “agreed to cooperate” with the US amid its war with Iran.

“I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear,” she claimed, adding, “It is my understanding over the past several hours they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military.”

Shortly after, Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, commented on the situation. He spoke to Cadena SER radio, as cited by The Hill, and defended Sanchez’s remarks about the Iranian war and Spain’s refusal to let the USA use its airbase.

“That’s not true,” he said in reference to Leavitt’s statement, adding, “We categorically deny it. Spain’s position has not changed.”

El Gobierno de España defiende con claridad y valentía lo que somos y cómo nos proyectamos en el mundo: una sociedad amante de la paz y defensora del derecho internacional. En @LaHoraTVE pic.twitter.com/bu4u3oGxul — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) March 4, 2026

“The Spanish government’s position on the war in the Middle East, the bombings in Iran, and the use of our bases has not changed one iota,” Albares added.

He also echoed Sanchez’s “no war” stance, and asserted Spain do not have anything to fear since they were “reliable” allies of NATO and the USA.

Albares also addressed Leavitt directly, saying, “She may be the White House press secretary, but I’m the foreign minister of Spain and I’m telling her that our position hasn’t changed at all.”

He also issued a subtle warning to Trump’s threat of halting all trade with Spain. “Any trade coercion against Spain is a coercion against all Europeans.”

Spain continues to advocate for peace between the USA and Iran. The fallout between Spain and the USA is rather rare. The two countries had been on good terms, despite some minor differences in the past.

It remains to be seen whether Trump and Sanchez will make up or stay at odds as the chaos of war looms over all nations involved.