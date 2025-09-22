‘We Can’t Delay’: Trump Orders Pam Bondi to Prosecute Political Enemies Immediately

President Donald Trump just put his foot on the gas. In a blunt Truth Social message addressed directly to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the president vented that his foes still aren’t facing charges and told his DOJ chief to move “without delay.” It was the clearest sign yet that Trump wants prosecutors to go after his political enemies now, not later, and that he’s losing patience with anyone who drags their feet.

“Pam: … same old story as last time, all talk, no action,” Trump wrote, before listing familiar targets and demanding indictments. He capped it with a flourish: “We can’t delay any longer … JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” The public pressure campaign puts Bondi center stage and shreds any pretense that the White House is hands-off with federal law enforcement.

Trump posts a deranged message to Pam Bondi pressuring her to prosecute his political enemies after a U.S. attorney quit because he refused to fabricate charges: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.” pic.twitter.com/JMxp6DC9n6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 20, 2025

Behind the scenes, a controversial pipeline has been feeding those demands. Mortgage fraud accusations pushed by Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, and funneled by a specially appointed prosecutor, Ed Martin, have generated a slew of criminal referrals aimed at Democrats and Trump critics, from Adam Schiff to Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Career officials and outside experts have called the FHFA’s role “highly irregular,” noting the agency isn’t a law-enforcement shop.

The hardball tactics are already rattling the Justice Department. Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney overseeing a related probe in the Eastern District of Virginia, is out after resisting pressure to bring charges, an exit Trump publicly framed as a firing. Into the vacuum, Trump says he’s installing loyalist Lindsey Halligan, one of his former defense lawyers, to run that powerful office. The message is unmistakable: get with the program or make room for someone who will.

Trump is asked who Bondi should focus on in these investigations, and Trump says “she’s doing a good job” and that she needs to “focus on everybody”. It’s one giant conspiracy case. We don’t want a couple scalps, we want the whole damn corrupt temple. pic.twitter.com/bwDaK9e8PU — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 22, 2025

The shake-ups and public orders have set off alarm bells among legal veterans who see a fundamental breach of DOJ independence. Even some Republicans have sounded queasy notes about using prosecutors as political enforcers, while civil liberties advocates warn that this “enemy list” mentality could chill speech across the board. In short, the guardrails that once buffered the department from presidential whims are taking a beating.

Trump’s post also detonated in the political arena. Hillary Clinton skewered the spectacle with a viral line, “Imagine if Richard Nixon had just tweeted out the Watergate scandal rather than putting it on secret tapes. That’s what this is.” The quip captured what critics see as the new normal: presidential pressure campaigns made public, in real time, and daring anyone to stop them.

Reporter: “Are you criticizing Pam Bondi for not going after your political adversaries?” President Trump: “No, I just want people to act. They have to act, and we want to act fast. You know, they were ruthless and vicious. I was impeached twice. I was indicted five times. It… pic.twitter.com/SAyQACP7xO — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 21, 2025

Whether the blitz yields actual indictments is another story. Reports have noted that investigators have struggled to substantiate the marquee mortgage fraud claims, even as Martin recruits more prosecutors and presses forward. That gap between soaring rhetoric and thin cases could haunt Bondi’s DOJ if grand juries balk, and it could turn today’s show of force into tomorrow’s embarrassment.

For now, the White House is signaling that speed is the point. With Trump publicly naming targets and swapping out prosecutors he views as hesitant, the pressure on Bondi’s shop couldn’t be louder. The president wants scalps, fast, and he’s broadcasting the countdown himself.