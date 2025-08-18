‘WE BROKE DONALD TRUMP’ – President’s Strange Four-Word Truth Social Outburst Leaves Netizens Confused

Donald Trump’s cryptic social media post has left social media users confused. The President took to Truth Social on Sunday to share a one-word post with no context. The cryptic post immediately triggered a chain of memes from netizens.

Trump’s social media post came following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the meeting, the 79-year-old blamed former US President Joe Biden for being responsible for the Russia-Ukraine war.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump posted the word “bela” this morning which translates to “lovely” What did he mean by this? pic.twitter.com/OcQqr7pF46 — greg (@greg16676935420) August 17, 2025

What quickly caught the eye of netizens and left them speculating was the post the President penned on Truth Social. “Bela,” Trump wrote in a post on August 17. This isn’t the first time the 79-year-old has penned a vague post that has left people questioning the meaning.

In 2017, Trump misspelled conference as “covfefe,” which gave birth to numerous memes at the time. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the post read. No explanation was provided as to what the President meant. The same post was eventually taken down.

His new “Bela” post was interpreted in various ways. Some speculated that the post was related to Bela Lugosi and his death anniversary, which took place a day before the post. People took to the comments section to comment with photos of Lugosi.

The four-word post triggered a chain of memes and replies trolling the President. “Covfefe 2025,” one user simply noted while replying to the original post. “WE BROKE DONALD TRUMP,” Governor Gavin Newsom’s Press office posted.

“Many people are saying Bela is code for ‘I’m in the Epstein files,’” another user claimed. Another speculated how “Bela” was the new “covfefe.” A third netizen took a dig at the President while writing, “Ok grandpa…time to go back to bed.”

Another user questioned who Bela was while asking if the people of America “should be worried.” A meticulous user made a list of times Trump’s typos in posts have managed to leave social media users bamboozled.

“The top 4 Trump posts that sound like he sat on his phone: 1. Covfefe 2. Bela 3. Hamberders 4. Unpresidented,” they wrote. Several others questioned whether he was referring to Kristen Stewart’s character from the famous movie franchise Twilight.

Donald Trump hails a ‘wonderful talk’ with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, and calls him ‘highly respected.’ Can’t imagine the reaction in Brussels right now. pic.twitter.com/0EIJyLTcCS — Brian McDonald (@27khv) August 15, 2025

The speculation came to an end when Trump took to Truth Social again to pen another post that put things into perspective. In the post that followed the cryptic four-word one, the President mentioned how he had spoken to Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus.

Trump revealed that he called to thank the Belarusian leader for green-lighting the decision to release 16 political prisoners. On the call, the leaders also discussed potentially releasing 1,300 more prisoners.