President Donald Trump mocked the United Kingdom for reportedly preparing its warship to join the Iran conflict. He stated that the United States had already secured victory and did not need British military support. His comments came amid rising tensions between the allied nations over the UK’s timing in responding to the escalating Middle East war.

Trump made these remarks while discussing reports that Britain was thinking about sending aircraft carriers and other military assets to the area. He called the idea unnecessary, claiming the U.S. had already achieved its goals in the conflict.

“We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won,” Trump said, criticizing the British government’s response to the situation.

This followed a disagreement between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over using British military bases in the early phases of the campaign against Iran. Initially, British officials denied U.S. forces access to certain bases for strikes due to legal and strategic concerns, but later allowed limited defensive operations.

Trump argued that the delay hurt the long-standing military partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom. He mentioned that Washington would remember Britain wanted to join the conflict after major U.S. operations had already begun.

Trump falsely claims America ‘already won’ the war in Iran. This despite the fact it could last half a year, or longer, and oil-producing nations are already turning off the taps. pic.twitter.com/OtTe4snFtS — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 7, 2026

The disagreement emerged as the United States increased military pressure on Iran during a regional conflict that started after months of rising tensions. In early 2026, the U.S. deployed significant naval and air assets to the Middle East, marking one of its largest military buildups in the region in decades.

Some reports suggest the US is spending up to $1 billion per day on the Iran war.

British leaders defended their more cautious approach. Starmer stated that his government wanted any involvement to be lawful and based on a clear plan before committing the country to military action. He also highlighted that Britain’s priority was protecting national interests and avoiding a repeat of past conflicts that escalated without clear goals.

Despite the disagreement, Britain has taken steps to improve its military readiness in the region. British officials have talked about deploying the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and other naval assets as the conflict continues, but no final decision has been made.

The United Kingdom has allowed U.S. forces to use certain British bases for limited operations and defensive support. American aircraft and military equipment have passed through facilities in Britain as the U.S. expanded operations linked to the Iran conflict.

Trump’s public criticism marked a rare point of tension between the two countries that usually coordinate closely on military issues. The dispute has emerged while the United States continues its campaign against Iranian targets and allied militant groups across the region.

British officials have responded by stressing that their approach seeks to balance alliance commitments with domestic and international legal concerns. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the government intends to maintain a “cool-headed approach” as the crisis develops.

Starmer faces a huge political risk of dragging the UK into the war and becoming the next Tony Blair, who left a damaged legacy over his involvement in the Iraq war.

Trump, however, clearly indicated he believes the United States can succeed without further assistance. However, the Iranian regime remains defiant and continues to strike back at US bases in the Middle East and Israel.