Washington DC Mayor Praises Trump and People Ask If She Was Threatened

In a shocking new twist, Mayor Muriel Bowser was appreciating Donald Trump for Washington DC‘s national guard takeover. Earlier, she had called this move unprecedented and unsettling. Despite the low crime rate in the city, Trump forced National Guard troops to take over the city and control the crime.

This was also enforced to handle the homelessness in the city, another contributing factor to crime. Now, in a news conference, Bowser spoke on the takeover and said it could be positive. She started having more law enforcement in the neighborhood.

She said, “We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city.” She also hinted at the biggest drop in crime rate by 87% compared to last year during the same time.

Moreover, she has been connected to Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Civil rights activists have called this takeover to be authoritarian and a threat to the rights of many.

After a STAGGERING decline in crime, DC Mayor Bowser says she "GREATLY APPRECIATES" President Trump for surging federal agents into the city



Moreover, it has been widely criticized by the Democrats calling it erosion of autonomy. People on social media have been reacting to Mayor Bowser’s speech, and they are not convinced by her sudden praise for the president.

One user commented that she should blink thrice if she’s in danger. Another user commented that she’s just trying to hold on to her job by being more compliant. If she goes against Trump, she may no longer have a job.

One more user wondered if she was threatened to say this or worse; if she was paid to do this. The users pointed out that she is doing whatever she can to feel safe and get through this since she does not have much control.

DC mayor "greatly appreciates" Trump's crack down on DC crime.



While no one knows about the real reason for sudden change but they do see a pattern here. Earlier in March she got the Black Lives Matter signs removed on trump’s demands. Some people are also wondering if she has been promised a cabinet post.

And they won’t be surprised if she gives away her power to white men. In other news, Trump has also threatened to send guards to Baltimore and Chicago to deal with immigration detention-related protests.