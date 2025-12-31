Washington D.C. Man Strangled His Ex-Girlfriend Over Music – Dumped Her Body in Maryland

Washington D.C. man Francisco Lara-Garcia has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. He strangled his ex, arguing over a music playlist, and then dumped her body from a bridge in Maryland. After that, the 33-year-old killer boyfriend went to Philadelphia to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The deceased victim Keylin Chavez Dominguez was last found to be alive on Dec. 30, 2022. This was more than a year after the two had started their relationship. They used to live in Honduras and stayed together even after moving to Rockville, Washington, D.C.

Lara-Garcia will spend a lifetime in jail, with all but 40 years removed, over the murder of the 20-year-old woman. He was charged with first-degree murder, and he pleaded guilty to his crimes. The main reason behind the murder may have been jealousy, as the couple ended things and Keylin started dating someone again in August 2022.

However, she was still living with her ex. Her last contact was with her new boyfriend when she sent texts, but he could not get a hold of her the next day. The couple had planned to meet, and when she did not respond, he grew suspicious. He ended up calling the accused, but he claimed to be unaware of anything.

Dominguez’s family asked him to file a missing persons complaint with the police. The police interrogated Lara-Garcia to find out about the deceased. At first, he did not tell the truth and told inconsistent stories.

According to Law&Crime, the victim’s body was discovered by a dog walker under rubbish bags. Meanwhile, Lara-Garcia was trying to flee to Honduras, making the police even more suspicious. He was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, in Missouri while he was driving without a license for four days.

Later on, he confessed to the murder and said they were listening to music in their apartment, and he wanted to change the music. When she refused to do so, he got angry and punched her in the face.

The affidavit reads, “He knocked her down to the ground and straddled her, continuing to punch her and hit her head on the floor. He then manually strangled her, and when he stopped, she was dead.”He then stuffed her body in trash bags and drove to dispose of the body.